The 'Shahs of Sunset' Season 9 Trailer Is Here!

Say goodbye to grudges, and hello to plenty of booties, boobs and bling! Yes, Shahs of Sunset is back for season 9 -- and Reza Farahan and Mercedes 'MJ' Javid are finally putting their issues aside to focus on fun. Of course, there are some hiccups along the way. It's all on display in the new trailer, which promises belly laughs, tears and a few new feuds. Reza and MJ are joined by returning stars Mike Shouhed, Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi, Destiney Rose and Nema Vand, along with new "friend of" the group London Laed.

"The world around us is falling apart," Mike announces to the group at the start of the first look. "Why the f**k you wanna hold a grudge?"

It seems to be pointed at Reza and MJ, who spent all of season 8 at odds, fighting over their friendship after MJ felt like Reza was not there for her amid a complicated birth and even more complicated pregnancy. Things only got worse once MJ reentered the group after welcoming her son, Shams, with insults, personal information and literal personal property flying back and forth. Viewers will be along for the ride as the pair repairs their relationship, with encouragement from the group. GG appears to push MJ toward reconciliation, telling her friend that Reza needs some "lifting up."

Watch the full sneak peek here:

Reza tearfully reconnects with MJ and lets her know how hurt he is by the fact that she has not introduced him to her son. MJ's husband, Tommy Feight, may be standing in the way of that, as he calls Reza "a malignant tumor of a human," which is not a total shock, seeing as Reza's restraining order against him is still in effect.

As far as the rest of the group goes, GG embraces motherhood with full force (she welcomed son Elijah last April), and it changes her approach to the gang. As MJ asks, "When did Golnesa become the voice of reason?" GG helps to counsel Nema, who is dealing with a struggling business and struggling bonds with the rest of the group. He's on an uphill battle to win back Reza and Destiney's friendship.

Destiney moves out of her high-rise apartment and into an adorable house across the street from a very familiar face. Still reeling from the chaos of last year, she works to find peace with MJ as she strengthens her bonds with Reza and GG. When Paulina confides in Destiney about relationship issues with Mike, she finds herself entangled in yet another conflict.

Yes, Mike is having issues with Paulina -- and with Reza! Mike and his girlfriend Paulina’s “perfect” relationship is put to the test when cracks in their union are revealed to the group. Landing himself in the hot seat, Mike ignites another scandal that threatens to break up Reza and GG’s newly reformed friendship.

Then there's MJ’s new Persian friend, London, a life coach with the unique ability to help her newfound friends through difficult situations. When her strategies begin to wear thin, however, London is put to the ultimate test on a group trip where she needs to do more than dole out pep talks if she wants to keep up with the rambunctious crew.

Shahs of Sunset returns to Bravo on Sunday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.