'The Resident' Sneak Peek: Leela Considers Becoming an Egg Donor for Her Sister (Exclusive)

Is Leela donating her egg to her twin sister?

On Tuesday's The Resident, Devon's clinical trials begin and when he treats his first patient with a revolutionary medical fluid, it doesn’t go as planned. Meanwhile, an overdosed John Doe is rushed to Chastain, leading Conrad straight into a much bigger scandal than he expected and a shocking secret regarding Cade’s past is discovered.

ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the episode, which finds Leela (Anuja Joshi) contemplating becoming an egg donor for her sister, Padma (guest star Aneesha Joshi). But Devon (Manish Dayal) is having a hard time wrapping his head around the concept.

"Your own sister being the biological mother of your child is a little weird. Am I allowed to say that?" Devon questions.

"True, but lots of women donate their eggs to their sisters," Leela's sister, Padma, reasons.

"True, but Devon has a point," Leela says. "Giving you one of my eggs is complicated. We have to be honest about this, right?"

When Devon tries to understand what an egg donation would mean for Leela and Padma, it gets increasingly more complex as Padma says she'd be the one giving birth and raising the child. "Leela's responsibility ends with the donation of the egg," Padma explains. But as Devon says, it's far from a typical case being that they're identical twins with identical DNA.

That's not the only issue at hand. Leela asks who the father will be and Padma confidently suggests, "A sperm donor." Leela inquires about who that person will be and her sister isn't giving an inch: "That's my call."

With the conversation hitting an impasse, Leela asks for her sister's patience as she mulls over this potentially life-changing decision: "Just give me some time to think about it." And when Devon tries to chime in, Leela lightly tells him to let her make the decision for herself. "My body, my sister, my egg," she reminds him.

Earlier in the season, executive producer Amy Holden Jones previewed Leela's crucial arc.

"Her sister is infertile because she had leukemia when she was young, which triggered a lot of Leela's interest in becoming a doctor. But [her sister] is still unmarried, wishes strongly to be a mother and this poses a very interesting situation going forward since she does not have access to eggs anymore," she told ET. "We learn the eggs of identical twins are also identical. So, will Leela help her sister have a child? Who will be the biological father? This is a huge story going forward."

Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

