'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2 Trailer Is Here!

They're baaaaack!

"When my bubble bursts, I burst back!" Dorinda proclaims in the just-released sneak peek, before a montage of fights plays back to back to back, with hints of friction between Vicki and Dorinda, Brandi and Tamra, Tamra and Vicki, Dorinda and Jill, Tamra and Dorinda and more. As Phaedra puts it, "These women are nuts!"

"There's a lot of conflict going on with eight women," Vicki laments at one point, before Eva jumps in to say, "The only conflict is you."

But there's also controlled chaos, from fall festival-style games to Brandi offering Vicki a tutorial on using a vibrator. Watch it all for yourself here:

"Poor Bluestone Manor!" Dorinda cracked to ET last fall, soon after filming the limited series. "The poor thing. She's a working girl, isn't she? She's a working girl!"

"And you know what's so amazing is, you don't know anybody until you live with them for eight days," she added. "I really got close to Phaedra, Phaedra Parks, and Eva Marcille, those were my, like, my girls. Um... you know, there was a couple disruptions with Vicki, but Vicki and I are good in the end. You know, we had some good discussions. Listen, what would a visit to Bluestone Manor [be] without some really heavy-duty discussions? Isn't that what you expect from us? Who wants dull?"

Peacock

While the trailer focuses on those dust-ups, Phaeda previously promised to ET the series will delve into some behind-the-scenes secrets from the ladies' times on their shows, much like season 1 broke down the fourth wall.

"It was awesome," Phaedra teased. "Y'all are going to love it because it is the epitome of everything Housewives, the whole series is about. Very dramatic, very scandalous, a lot of secrets revealed, a lot of drinking, a lot of crying, a lot of screaming, and of course a lot of fighting. That's the top-rated show for any Bravo show."

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club starts streaming June 23 on Peacock with a three-episode premiere. The following seven episodes will debut once a week on Thursdays thereafter.