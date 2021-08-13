'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 2 Trailer Is Here!

"Jennie is a little firecracker, OK?" Jen proclaims, and that sentiment is quickly proven true, with Jennie getting in the mix with both the women and her family in the teaser spot. When her husband suggests they add a "sister wife" to their marriage in order for him to have more children, Jennie storms off and shouts, "I'm pissed!"

Season 2 promises to explore some lingering and unanswered questions from season 1, especially about Mary. Meredith digs into the realities of Mary's marriage to Robert Cosby, Sr., her former step-grandfather, while Whitney and Lisa appear to investigate rumors that Mary's church is actually a cult. Mary has denied that allegation (even to ET), but the women press on after Mary professes, "I'm like God, I worship the God in me." The trailer shows Lisa meeting with a mysterious man, seemingly a former member of Mary's congregation, who says, "Is it cult? Yes. Does she call herself God? Yes."

To no one's surprise, Jen is a big part of the season 2 sneak peek. Things start off innocently enough for the star, as her feud with Meredith's son, Brooks, bleeds over from last year.

"She likes a tweet that says, 'I want Jen to slap Brooks and call him a sissy b**ch,'" Brooks tells his mom, ammo Meredith seemingly brings to a future fight with Jen that blows up when Jen exclaims, "I'm defending my vagina!" Viewers will remember that Brooks felt uncomfortable after Jen allegedly flashed her private parts to the clothing designer and his sister during a cocktail hour with Meredith in season 1.

"I can't listen to the projecting, deflecting and lying anymore!" Meredith goes on to lament to Lisa, just before the trailer cuts to Jen's legal woes. The 47-year-old is accused by the federal government of running a massive telemarking scheme that preyed on the elderly, claims she has denied. She was arrested in March, as RHOSLC cameras rolled.

"You've been charged with wire fraud and money laundering," a mysterious voice says over footage of Jen leaving the court house. Viewers then see a teary-eyed Jen crying to her husband about the prospect of going away to prison and not seeing their sons for years.

"Do you know how f**king scared I am?" she asks, as the sneak peek cuts to conversations between the other women about the situation.

"Can we talk about the hundreds of lives she has ruined?" Meredith asks the group, before a dinner where Whitney tells Meredith that it "looks like you may have had something to do with the fact that Jen was indicted." Jen then gets in Meredith's face and screams, "I swear to God, if you have anything to do with the bulls**t charges against me?! Meredith, you're f**king disgusting!!"

"I'm out!" Meredith announces, before calling back to her season 1 catchphrase. "I'm disengaging."

"You're f**king fraudulent," Jen shouts back, as Meredith turns around to ask, "Who's calling who a fraud? Love you, baby. Bye."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns to Bravo on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.