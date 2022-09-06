'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!

Bravo's ladies of the DMV are back and etiquette is out the window!

Judging by fans' fiery first look at the fresh batch of episodes, the women of RHOP bring the show to a new level this year with more feuding than ever before. The trailer promises drama between Karen and Charrisse, Karen and newbie "friend of" Jacqueline Blake (a pal of Mia's), Gizelle and Wendy, Gizelle and Candiace, Wendy and Mia, and undoubtedly more shifting dynamics.

There's also the flipside of fighting, with a friendship forming between one-time sworn enemies Candiace and Ashley. It seems Ashley's decision to divorce her husband, Michael Darby, might've opened that door. As Candiace proclaims in a confessional, she's "elated in a place that excludes [Ashley's] crusty, a**-grabbing husband." Even so, it appears as if the Darbys might not be done for good. Ashley reveals in the sneak peek that she and her estranged hubby are buying a house together, a revelation that forces the phrase "This is no damn divorce!" out of Karen's mouth. Viewers will see the split play out over the course of the season, from which Michael appears to be MIA. The only footage of the real estate entrepreneur featured in the super tease is the flashback variety.

At one point, Ashley confesses she can't get ahold of him before breaking down in tears over being responsible for their two sons' futures. Her uncle, affectionally named "Lump," then admits he "can't say [Michael's] a good man" judging by how he's treated Ashley and the boys amid their divorce.

Watch it all play out here:

There's more marital mess playing out with the rest of the cast, as Robyn and her fiancè/ex-husband, Juan, gear up for their "I do" do-over. The long-awaited wedding is still on pause, as Robyn's desire for a prenup seems to send the former NBA player into a spiral about their future together.

Then there's Candiace's relationship with her chef husband, Chris Bassett. The two appear to be taking steps toward expanding their family, but the other women's questioning of Chris' character throws some unexpected speed bumps up on road to baby. Ashley suggests Chris might have a wandering eye, exposing an alleged DM from Chris inviting her to join him at the W, the hotel where he works. Gizelle then claims Chris was "trying to see if I was wit' it" and declares him a "sneaky link," comments that in part lead Candiace to declare Gizelle to be "dead to" her (which undoubtedly made for an interesting set-up for their pair's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 experience).

The institution known as the Hugers' marriage comes under fire, too, with Candiace gossiping about Karen "sneaking out of town with someone that wasn't [her husband] Ray." Karen does make a comment about Ray letting her have "eye candy" in their relationship, but doesn't seem to love insinuations of infidelity. In one moment, she explodes on Charrisse and promises to "whoop [her] a**!"

While Gizelle is not married, her love life continues to be a topic of discussion among the group. Candiace brings up rumors that Gizelle is hooking up with Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey. While Gizelle neither confirms nor denies the speculation in the trailer, Peter does pop up for a cameo!

Bravo

And when it comes to group drama, there's plenty to unpack. Robyn questions Mia's cryptic social media posts about possibly having cancer, chatter that does not sit well with the chiropractic franchise owner. Wendy has some sort of health scare of her own, but the shared experience does not seem to bond the women. The trailer comes to a crescendo as Mia throws a martini in Wendy's face, eliciting the insult "crater-faced b***h" to come flying out of Wendy's mouth.

Read on for a 'Wife-by-'Wife breakdown of what to expect from the cast this season. The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 premieres Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Gizelle Bryant

Bravo

Gizelle inches closer to becoming an empty nester, but it's bittersweet. Her oldest, Grace, received her driver's license and is ready to hit the road, while twins Adore and Angel are turning 16 and will be leaving the west wing soon. Gizelle is also "in these streets" dating and rekindling a romance with someone from her past but finds herself entangled in drama involving another housewife's husband.

Karen Huger

Bravo

Karen looks and feels better than ever with some new "tweaks," but her choices have left Ray questioning the motives behind her refresh. He worries the vanity procedures could have a negative impact on their daughter, Rayvin.

Ashley Darby

Bravo

Ashley recently separated from Michael, and her main focus is motherhood... with a little TikTok on the side. She's looking for a new home for herself and her boys but with Michael's help, which makes the women question if she wants to be free of him.

Robyn Dixon

Bravo

Robyn and Juan are finally engaged, and everyone is expecting a wedding any day now... everyone but the Dixons, who have mastered the art of procrastination. While getting married is not a top priority for Robyn, getting a prenup is, as she is now the primary breadwinner in the family.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett

Bravo

Candiace is busier than ever with a successful music career, but if she wants babies in the future, she has to act now. She has begun the journey with freezing her eggs, but along the way there are a few hiccups. Chris has taken a new job that is taking up a lot of his time, and an allegation from some of the women makes waves in their marriage.

Dr. Wendy Osefo

Bravo

Wendy continues to teach, serve as a political analyst on national cable news and run her candle business. She now wants to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Eddie thinks she has too much going on and needs to focus on her health and her family. Can she juggle it all and maintain her sanity?

Mia Thornton

Bravo

Mia implies on social media she has cancer and then reveals she needs further testing to determine if she has cancer. The back-and-forth has the ladies questioning what is true.

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

Bravo

Former Housewife Charrisse returns as a friend and voice of reason that most of the ladies welcome except for Karen, who mysteriously goes out of her way to avoid her.

Jacqueline Blake

Bravo

Jacqueline joins as a "friend of" the group. She and Mia are so close that one might think they are sisters, but some unusual behavior has the ladies wondering what the real story is.