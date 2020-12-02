'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 12 Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

It's time to get back in an empire state of mind. Or, an empire state of wives.

Yes, praise the Bravo gods, because The Real Housewives of New York City is finally coming back to TV -- and ET has your exclusive first look at season 12! The bold ladies of the Big Apple return with plenty of fun, a little flirting and, well, some feuding. Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer are all back in action, alongside newbie Leah McSweeney, who was officially introduced to fans at BravoCon.

"We have a new girlfriend, who's lovely," Sonja remarks in the trailer. "I think she's a classy girl… kinda rough on the edges."

Leah comes to the group as a pal of Tinsley's. She's a born-and-bred New Yorker, the mother of a 12-year-old daughter, Kiki, and a #boss with her own business, Married to the Mob; the streetwear line just celebrated its 15th anniversary. Leah is now the youngest member of the RHONY circle, but don't think that means she's minding her manners around her "elders." She's outspoken, which fans know can cause friction with the likes of Ramona and Sonja.

Check out Leah's "rough on the edges" attitude in action for yourself in the trailer, which features a surprising makeout session between her and a fellow ‘Wife!

As for the other women, Luann is still focused on taking over the world, one cabaret show at a time. Season 12 will document the creative process behind her new stage show, "Marry, F**k, Kill," as well as her complicated journey with sobriety after completing parole. In the season supertease, Luann shocks her co-stars when she takes a sip from a glass that's "all vodka," according to Ramona; Luann goes on to proclaim that it "tastes so good!" Oh, and for longtime viewers, Luann also declares that she "never f**ked the pirate."

Ramona, meanwhile, is experiencing some later-in-life growing pains. After selling the apartment she once shared with her ex-husband, Mario -- in which they raised their now-adult daughter, Avery -- Ramona seeks out therapy to work through letting go of her old life. She's also still "dating and skating," as she says. While Ramona announces that she would "pick up myself" after checking herself out in a bathing suit, she's really looking for a man who meets her extensive list of criteria.

Then there's Sonja, who's seemingly found her footing, at least when it comes to business. The international fashion lifestyle brand entrepreneur's Sonja by Sonja Morgan collection makes its New York Fashion Week debut this season, catching the attention of an iconic NYC department store. As for her personal life, Sonja apparently has to make some hard decisions. But, there's also plenty of Sonjarita to go around, too. In the trailer alone, she smashes a mirror, falls out of a chair and relieves herself inside a corn maze.

Bravo

Dorinda is in a rediscovery phase this year, digging into who she is and who she wants to be, which includes re-evaluating her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, John Mahdessian. Part of that life makeover involves an actual makeover, with Dorinda renovating her old apartment, moving into a new one and making some changes to her beloved Berkshires estate, Bluestone Manor, after a flood. As for where things stand between Dorinda and the group, brace for impact; she's still got issues with Tinsley, and when Ramona and Sonja try to help Dorinda deal with what they perceive to be anger issues, tensions reach an all-time high.

"Something is really bothering Dorinda," Ramona notes, as the trailer cuts to a montage of Dorinda lambasting her co-stars. She tells Ramona that she's "sat and supported you my whole life" and calls her a "coward;" she screams at newbie Leah to "sit your a** down," driving Leah to shake off her fur coat as if she were preparing for a physical fight; and when Luann -- clad in Jovani -- calls Dorinda a "sick human being," Dorinda shoves her into a door!

Last but certainly not least is Tinsley, the new mom to two adorable rescues pups; the newly minted family of three has relocated to a new apartment… still inside a hotel. But Tinsley's new lease on life in the city is thrown a curveball by her old flame, Coupon Cabin king Scott Kluth. News broke in November that the pair was engaged, leaving Tinsley's future in NYC, and with the group, in question.

The Real Housewives of New York City’s new season premieres Thursday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.