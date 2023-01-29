'The Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy' Is Temporarily on Pause -- But Not Dead

Hold on to your apples! The Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy is on hold -- not completely dead. A source tells ET that the RHONY spinoff is currently "on pause" for now, adding, "As we know in the Bravo world, nothing is ever dead."

ET’s information comes after Page Six reported on Monday, that the spinoff, which is set to include original cast members Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon and Dorinda Medley, was scrapped by Bravo, after the network allegedly lost interest in the series following deadlocked contract negotiations.

Following the release of Page Six’s report, Real Housewives boss Andy Cohen weighed in.

Don’t believe everything you read #RHONYLegacy — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 31, 2023

"Don’t believe everything you read #RHONYLegacy," Cohen tweeted Monday night. The executive producer did not add anything else to the conversation.

Following a tumultuous season 13 of RHONY -- which ended without a reunion show for the first time in Housewives history -- Cohen and Bravo decided to give the staple franchise a makeover.

Last year, Bravo and Cohen announced that in addition to RHONY’s revamp, OG fan favorites would make their return for a spinoff, which was later revealed to be Legacy. Cohen revealed that he wanted to give fans what they wanted by bringing back some of the franchise’s most-iconic apple holders.

During last year’s BravoCon, Cohen shared that a new and more diverse cast of women would lead the charge for the next season of RHONY.

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Lizzy Savetsky were all revealed to be the new lineup. However, in November, Savetsky shared that she would be leaving the franchise following anti-Semitic attacks she said received online.

"I will not be continuing on The Real Housewives of NYC. As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience," the mom and professional matchmaker wrote. "Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family,” she continued. "I’m looking forward to my next chapter. Stay tuned — and thank you for your support!"

A Bravo spokesperson confirmed Savetsky's exit, telling ET, "After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY."