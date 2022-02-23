'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 4 Reunion Trailer Is Here!

Andy Cohen is turning up the heat on The Real Housewives of Miami cast -- and it all goes down in this sneak peek at the season 4 reunion!

The reunion seemingly kicks off with a surprise format twist, with Andy and the gals imbibing in a shot before they dive into any drama. Typically, reunions end with an alcoholic beverage... but from the looks of what unfolds in the teaser, these ladies definitely needed something to take the edge off before they got into it.

As is typical with reunions, the gathering begins with a little bit of catch up on life since cameras went down. The ladies celebrate Dr. Nicole's recent engagement to her longtime love, Anthony Lopez. Well, except Marysol, whose "Congratulations!" reads sarcastic. Then, Alexia addresses her son, Peter Rosello's, recent arrest on domestic violence charges, which have since been dropped.

See for yourself here:

"You know what I loved about the reunion? They sorted through a lot of their issues," Andy recently told ET. "There was a lot of drama but it was, there was not a lot of, like, screaming. It was a pleasurable day for me, I really enjoyed it, and I learned a lot about all the women. I loved it."

Once the women play catch up, it's time to dig into the season that was, with nearly every member of the cast taking the hot seat for an extended period of time. Andy asks the fans' burning questions about the realities of Adriana and Julia's very close friendship. Julia also addresses speculation surrounding the truth behind the suspicious death of her infant son nearly 25 years ago, information that elicits gasps from across both couches.

Then, Julia and Adriana team up to take on Larsa, with whom Adriana fought for nearly the entire season over a variety of issues. In one exchange, Larsa calls Adriana a liar over a to-be-revealed subject, to which Adriana presents to-be-revealed receipts to seemingly prove she is not a liar. In a follow-up, Larsa asks Adriana to stop "stalking" her, and Julia jumps in to defend her bestie to ask, "Larsa, aren't you ashamed of yourself? You should be."

The tennis match of attacks between the trio pushes Andy to what feels like a breaking point. He turns to Adriana, neck veins popping, to shout, "Just let her finish!"

The other battle royale of the reunion appears to be between Alexia and Nicole, who unpack the she said, she said allegations between them in regard to talking behind co-stars' backs. Alexia calls out Nicole for being a "good liar," egging on her new pal.

The whole thing caps off with a moment of levity, courtesy of Marysol. The one-time PR pro turns to Andy to ask if the women get "pee-pee breaks," leaving the host dumbfounded.

Zach Dilgard / Peacock

"A whole day that's a blur," Marysol admitted to ET. "I had to use the ladies' room so much. It was awful. I missed quite a bit of it. I think all the ladies spoke very eloquently. They did. I was surprised. It's hard. There're some breakdowns. There are things that I never knew about that I hear that were really hard to hear and take, emotional things, emotional breakdowns."

"I was freezing and I had to use the bathroom the whole time," she reiterated. "That was my experience, but I had a metal dress on, and it was below 19 [degrees] outside, so it was freezing, and this metal was laying against my flesh, and I was ice cold. And I had this 32 oz. bedazzled cup, and I couldn't sit still! I created my own nightmare for myself, but reunions are always difficult. It's the worst filming day ever, because you just don't know what's coming, or it's just such a rough day. And it's an emotional -- a very emotional -- day. A draining day."

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Miami season 4 reunion premieres Thursday, March 3, on Peacock. Part 2 starts streaming the following week, on Thursday, March 10.