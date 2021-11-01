'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Announced as Bravo Franchise's Newest Installment

The Real Housewives are going international! On Monday, Bravo announced that it has given the green light to The Real Housewives of Dubai, the next installment in the Housewives franchise.

Premiering next year as the 11th city, the series will highlight a group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. The series promises to deliver even more "over-the-top opulence" and of course all the drama and unexpected twists the Housewives are known for.

"With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene. Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamorous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists," a press release for the series states.

And no one is more ready for everything Dubai has to offer than Andy Cohen, the show's executive producer and host of Watch What Happens Live.

"Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides," says Cohen.

He added on Monday's Today show, "This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise."

While Bravo has not made any casting announcements for the series just yet, The Real Housewives of Dubai could see the reality TV return of Ladies of London fan-favorite Caroline Stanbury, who now lives in the city.

In anticipation of the show's 2022 release, the network is looking for fans to determine the official show hashtag. Using Twitter Conversation Cards, fans will be able to cast their vote for either #RHODubai or #RHODXB.