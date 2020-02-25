The Nordstrom Winter Sale Is Still On! Shop Our Stylish Picks from Marc Jacobs, Anthropologie and More

It's a winter miracle: the Nordstrom Winter Sale is still -- yes, still! -- on. If you need us, we'll be camped out at Nordstrom.com.

The retailer is slashing up to 40% on all kinds of stylish clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, accessories, beauty products, home goods and more. We've spotted savings on a variety of top brands we love, including Eberjey, Rag & Bone, Mother, Good American, Burberry, Ugg, La Ligne and Madewell. Now's also the perfect time to score big on winter coats.

Even when they're not having a massive sale, Nordstrom is our go-to department store for all things stylish -- in addition to carrying our favorite brands, we just can't resist no-gimmick free shipping and returns when ordering online.

See our picks below. We suggest acting quickly if you see something you like!

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.