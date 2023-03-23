'The Night Agent': A Guide to Hong Chau and Gabriel Basso's Netflix Action Thriller

The Night Agent dropped on Netflix on Thursday, featuring a cast led by Gabriel Basso and Oscar-nominated actress Hong Chau.

The 10-episode action thriller is based on a novel by Matthew Quirk and follows low-level FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Basso), who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, when he suddenly receives a call from a civilian, Rose (Luciane Buchanan), seeking help. The call propels Peter into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads to the Oval Office.

The series hails from creator/showrunner Shawn Ryan (The Shield, S.W.A.T.), and is executive produced by Seth Gordon, Marney Hochman, Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Nicole Toussou and David Beaubaire. Gordon, Guy Ferland, Ramaa Mosley, Adam Arkin and Millicent Shelton also directed the episodes.

Where have you seen some of the Night Agent cast? Several have been working in Hollywood for years, most notably Chau, who was recently nominated for a Supporting Actress Oscar for her work in The Whale opposite Brendan Fraser.

In this series, Chau plays Diane Farr, the president's chief of staff and loyal defender. She was previously in Homecoming, Watchmen and Treme, and broke through with her performance in the 2017 film, Downsizing.

Prior to putting on the FBI badge for Night Agent, Basso was perhaps best known for his roles in The Big C, the J.J. Abrams-directed Super 8 and The Kings of Summer. Here he plays Peter Sutherland, the aforementioned low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning an emergency hotline for American spies. When a call comes in from a terrified civilian, Rose, Peter must protect her and work with her to uncover the conspiracy that threatens to rock the nation.

Buchanan plays Rose Larkin, the civilian who phones Peter for help and sparks the action and drama that ensues. She is a young tech CEO who has fallen on hard times and has retreated to her aunt and uncle's house to reassess her life. When assassins come for her aunt and uncle, Rose learns they were not who they pretended to be, and barely escaping, finds herself with Peter, running for their lives. The New Zealand actress' credits include Filthy Rich and The New Legends of Monkey.

Enrique Murciano, whom viewers may recognize as FBI Agent Danny Taylor on Without a Trace, plays Ben Almora, the steady hand who guides the Secret Service in the White House. Recent TV roles include Tell Me Your Secrets, Panic, Bloodline and Power. On the film side, he recently appeared in Father of the Bride and Bright.

Lucifer and 24 alum D.B. Woodside portrays Erik Monk, who returns to the Secret Service after a long hiatus, prepared to earn back the trust and respect of the institution he serves. Woodside is also currently recurring on 9-1-1: Lone Star, and has appeared in several TV shows over his career, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Single Ladies, Suits and Parenthood.

Other cast members include Sarah Desjardins (Clue, Impulse), who plays Maddie Redfield, the teenage daughter of the vice president who is looking to escape his shadow; Fola Evans-Akingbola (Siren, Ten Percent), who portrays Chelsea Arrington, the hardworking head of the vice president's daughter's security detail overseeing a group of male agents; Eve Harlow (The 100), who plays Ellen, an unpredictable killer whose impulses come at a cost; and Phoenix Raei (Clickbait, Stateless), aka Dale, who is Ellen's partner in violence and in love.

The Night Agent is streaming now on Netflix.