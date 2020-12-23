The New 'Bachelor' Trailer Is the Best Thing We've Seen All Year

What do you get when you mix together an alleged escort, a Bachelor newbie, an engagement ring and a Chris Harrison F-bomb? The new trailer for The Bachelor, of course!

The show aired one of the most explosive trailers we've ever seen during Tuesday night's season finale of The Bachelorette, and we could not be ready for what's ahead.

The trailer starts off with a shirtless shot of Matt James, before setting the scene for the season at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania. "Love for me is about the heart, and the way that I view life, everything is a blessing," Matt says. "I grew up in North Carolina, but now I'm a commercial real estate broker in New York City. I've never been through something like this. This is all new to me."

As fans know, Matt was cast as the Bachelor in June, after having previously been announced as a contestant on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette. Though his best friend, Tyler Cameron, may have given him a few pointers, having never been a contestant in the Bachelor franchise himself, this experience is all new to Matt.

The trailer continues, showcasing serious conversations with Matt, women falling for the 29-year-old, and others "going to war" for his heart. There's crying, a guilty conscience and a potential "sugar baby." "She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men," one woman says in the promo.

Then things shift to Queen Victoria, our supposed season villain who declares she'll want to "f**k" Matt if he sends another contestant home, "because that is so hot that he can see through her."

And that's not all! There's tantric stretching, boxing and an ambulance -- and then another F-bomb, this time by Chris. "Holy f**k," the host appears to say, as Matt enters meltdown mode.

"One of the things that's been hard in my relationships is going deep and sharing who I am and what I'm about and what I've been through, because it opens up this place that scares me," Matt emotionally reveals at the end of the trailer. "I think about my mom and I think about my brother, and how this broken family and broken marriage has affected their lives. And I don't want to put anybody through that. And the only thing I'm certain of is is love causes you to do things you wouldn't normally do."

"I've got this beautiful diamond that represents so much more than you could ever imagine," he says, looking down at an engagement ring.

Watch the trailer below.

In a recent interview with ET, Chris teased that Matt was "stripped naked emotionally" during his season.

"You all see a certain side of him on social media. There is so much more," he said. "You're seeing the five percent of the iceberg. There is so much depth, there is so many layers to this man that you're going to get to know, good and bad."

"There's just stuff in his past, in is family," he hinted. "We all have baggage that has made us who we are. There is baggage that has made Matt the man he is. He's a great man, but there are things that he's going to have to get past, some hurdles he will have to clear, before he can find that happily ever after."

As for Matt revealing in the first trailer that he's never been in love, Chris said it's a little complicated.

"Matt, he didn't realize until he was the Bachelor that the words he was saying didn't have the meaning that he wanted them to have," he explained. "He said, 'I love you' before, he thought he had been in love, but when you dive into this, it really does strip you down."

"It really takes you to places in your emotions you've never been before, and I think Matt realized, 'Wow, I really have never felt this before.' So it is a wild ride. And if I do my job correctly, I will fix it," he teased. "Do I? We'll see."

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.