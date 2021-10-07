'The Neighborhood' Sneak Peek: Dave and Gemma Grieve After Her Miscarriage (Exclusive)

The Neighborhood is dealing with the aftermath of Gemma's (Beth Behrs) heartbreaking miscarriage on Monday's episode.

Titled "Welcome to the Porch Pirate," the upcoming installment comes after Dave (Max Greenfield) and Gemma face their devastating pregnancy loss. Their friends, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold), offer emotional support and reflect on a period that tested their own family.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Dave expresses worry over Gemma's state of mind after her miscarriage as they arrive home. "How are you feeling?" Dave asks, after Gemma silently collects herself.

"Fine," she tries to assure him to no avail.

"Are you just saying you're fine because you want me to be fine? Because it's totally OK if you're not fine," he replies.

"Dave, I'm the same fine I was when you asked me on the doctor's office, and in the car and on the porch," Gemma answers.

"Sorry, I'm worried about you," Dave says, admitting he's not sure how they're going to break to the news to friends and family that they lost the baby. "It was just supposed to be a 10-week routine checkup."

"Yeah, everything was moving along nice and happy and then all of a sudden life gives you a swift kick in the pookus," Gemma jokes, trying to lighten the mood and in doing so, using the wrong word. Watch the exclusive clip above to see Dave's reaction.

Executive producer and showrunner Meg DeLoatch, whose personal experience largely inspired Monday's episode, explained why this storyline is an important one to tell.

"I’m aware that some don’t think a multicamera sitcom should ever deal with a subject like miscarriage -- or that if you do dare to go there, it should be regarded as an overwrought and somber 'Very Special Episode.' Instead, with our Oct. 11 episode, 'Welcome to the Porch Pirate,' I wanted to have Gemma and Dave experience the loss of a pregnancy and treat the experience as it truly is: a painful, but very normal part of everyday life," DeLoatch said. "For many who’ve dealt with miscarriages, including myself, having to grieve privately and silently makes the circumstances even more stigmatizing and isolating. I hope that joining other courageous people in being open about the subject will bring more understanding and compassion to our society as a whole."

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.