'The Masked Singer': The Snow Owls Get Their Wings Clipped in Group A Finals -- See Who Was Under the Costume!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The Masked Singer returned for its seventh week of competition on Wednesday, and after four impressive performances, fans had to say goodbye to the show's first-ever two-person costume!

The wonderfully weird show brought back the remaining costumed contestants from Group A -- The Sun, The Popcorn and The Snow Owls -- and pitted them against one another in a musical battle royale for a shot at a spot in the final six.

After all the performances were delivered and audience votes were counted, The Sun moved on and The Popcorn and The Snow Owls -- who performed "Domino" by Jessie J and "The Prayer" by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion, respectively -- faced off in the season's first Smackdown Round!

The Snow Owls gave it their best shot, with a country cover of "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion.

However, The Popcorn buttered up the panelists with a performance of Bryan Adams' "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You," that won them the second slot in the final six.

This meant the Snow Owls' Masked Singer journey had to come to and end. However, the panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, along with guest panelist Niecy Nash -- first tried their best to guess who was under the feathery ensembles.

This time around, only Scherzinger managed to crack the case of the egg-bound singing duo, and she correctly guessed that the lyrical lovebirds were none other than Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black!

Clint had a lot of love for the panel, sharing, "Y'all are so nice and made us feel good every time!"

Meanwhile, Lisa marveled at the gorgeous and truly unique costumes.

"When I first saw the costumes, I actually cried," Lisa shared. "Because they're so beautiful, but they're so sweet. I couldn't wait to get into them."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox!

