'The Masked Singer': The Skunk Gets Sprayed After Epic Group A Finals -- See Who Got Unmasked!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

Season 6 of The Masked Singer is quickly reaching a wild conclusion. Wednesday saw the The Bull and The Skunk face off in the Group A finals, during which they delivered two amazing performances each.

This week, The Bull and The Skunk each performed their traditional solo performance -- which they both slayed. Then they got a chance to show off their singing chops in a duet with a guest performer.

Despite a diva-level performance by The Skunk of Aretha Franklin's "I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You)," and then a powerful duet with Michael Bolton -- in which they performed "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell -- it was The Bull who was named the Group A champion.

Before the unmasking, the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- made their final guesses. In a break with how the season's been going thus far, Scherzinger's final guess proved to be spot on, while Thicke had been right in his guess from the very start of the season.

After the traditional chants of "Take It Off" ended, The Skunk revealed herself to be none other than best-selling singer-songwriter Faith Evans!

Evans spoke with ET on Wednesday, and opened up about making it to the Group A finals, and what it was like delivering the kind of performances that earned standing ovations time after time.

"I was able to dust the cobwebs off, because I haven't sang in so long," she said with a laugh. "I'm always nervous to watch myself, I've only seen one episode. But now I want to go back and watch."

As The Skunk, Evans performed in one of the season's most gorgeous and elegant costumes, and the singer said the anonymity and getting to be a kind of character helped boost her stage presence.

"I certainly had a little more swag and actually a bit more confidence. But the flip side is, it's not very easy to sing or move in my costume," Evans shared. "[But] I really think being under the mask gave me a little more swagger and a little more hip-shaking as I walked out."

Meanwhile, The Bull wowed the crowd with two high-energy numbers that showed just how good an entertainer he really is.

The Bull first pulled off a fun, exciting performance of Paula Abdul's "Straight Up" that saw him singing while also being carried in the air by a group of backup dancers and generally owning the stage.

Later in the episode, The Bull sang a duet with Masked Singer alum Jesse McCartney, who previously competed on the show as The Turtle and ended up as a finalist in season 3. Together, the pair belted out a rendition of "Breakeven (Falling to Pieces)" by The Script that left the panel in awe.

Next week, the Group B finals will see The Queen of Hearts going head to head with Banana Split to determine which singers face off in the season 6 finale!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

