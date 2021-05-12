'The Masked Singer': The Russian Dolls Get Smashed in Season 5 Quarterfinals -- See Who Was Under the Costumes

The Masked Singer returned for the season's quarterfinals on Wednesday, and the so-called "feisty five" faced off. It was a musical battle for the ages, but fans still had to bid farewell to one of the remaining hopefuls.

During Wednesday's show, fans got to see performances from all five of the costumed celebs still in the competition -- The Piglet, The Black Swan, The Russian Dolls, The Chameleon and The Yeti.

Despite a fun, high-energy cover of Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" that kicked the show off on a high note, it was The Russian Dolls who ended up getting the boot.

Their performance saw them donning the music icon's famous feather boas and giant glasses over their outfits, and flying the Union Jack flag all over the stage. It even got a round of praise from the panel. But someone had to go home, and when you get this far in the competition, the eliminations are always gonna hurt.

After the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest panelist Rob Riggle -- made their final guesses, it was time for the Russian Dolls to unmask.

This week, when it came time, there was only one Russian Doll on stage -- the biggest one -- and after unscrewing the top half, the trio inside were revealed to be none other than the Hanson brothers -- Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson and Zac Hanson.

Scherzinger, McCarthy and Riggle were the most excited by the reveal, as they all named Hanson as their final guesses.

When asked why they chose to participate, Zac shared, "It was kind of this unique opportunity to do something very different and also, you know, play to a whole new audience."

"The fact that you spent all these years performing, you're always seen as a certain thing," Taylor added. "People think they know what you are. And [it's great] to be able to just start with music and focus on singing."

Meanwhile, the night was jam-packed with some other top-notch numbers and revealing performances.

After The Russian Dolls opened the show, The Black Swan came out to show off her rich and textured voice with a cover of Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud."

The Piglet then hit the stage, raising the energy level with a cover of Stevie Wonder's "Superstition," for what might have been his most entertaining performance to date. Although The Yeti gave him a run for his money showing a new side of himself with a cover of Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road."

Finally, The Chameleon closed out the night performing a fan favorite, "Drop It Like It's Hot" by Snoop Dogg, featuring Pharrell Williams, which he made all his own.

The Final Four will face off yet again next week as season five enters the semifinals.

