'The Masked Singer': The Ram Gets the Horns in Second Elimination of Season 7 -- See Who Got Unmasked! (Recap)

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer returned for the second week of season 7 competition on Wednesday, and after four fun performances, fans had to bid farewell to another costumed contestant.

This week, the same singers from last week's season premiere -- including Firefly, Cyclops, Thingamabob and The Ram -- all hit the stage for a second time. After some impressive performances, the audience voted and the two lowest vote-earners had to face off in a vocal duel.

One of the night's biggest surprises came when the lowest vote-earners were The Ram -- whom most people likely expected -- and Firefly. The latter was a real shock to everyone, including Firefly, who seemed to storm off stage in anger and disappointment.

She did, however, return to the stage for the showdown, and ended up winning fairly handily. The Ram gave it his best, with a fun but admittedly unpolished cover of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads," but Firefly shot back with a rendition of Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman" that sealed The Ram's fate.

Before getting unmasked, the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest judge Eric Stonestreet -- made their final guesses. And, as they have been since The Ram first took the stage last week, those guesses were all over the place, with suggestions including Jason Biggs, Kelly Slater and Jason Sudeikis.

However, Stonestreet floated a guess that wound up winning over Thicke -- veteran NFL broadcaster Joe Buck. Stonestreet had initially guessed that it was his former Modern Family co-star, Ty Burrell, when The Ram sang earlier in the show, but when he had time to mull it over, he changed his mind to Buck.

So who was The Ram? As it turns out, Stonestreet knows a thing or two about solving mysteries! The Ram was none other than Joe Buck!

When asked why he wanted to be a part of The Masked Singer, Buck explained it all had to do with overcoming an injury from years ago.

"You know, honestly, 11 years ago, I had a paralyzed vocal cord," Buck shared. "So to come out here 11 years later and kinda throw my nerves to the wind, and sing in front of this great audience, I was like, 'Hey, you know, why not? Let's give it a shot.'"

Buck then closed out the show with an unmasked encore of his earlier performance in the competition, singing Foo Fighters' "Learn to Fly."

Before the big unmasking, Wednesday's show saw some impressive performances and truly memorable moments.

Firefly kicked things off with a performance of "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" by Michael Jackson. Firefly proved she certainly has the vocal chops to be a diva, and her stage presence was on point. Which is why it was such a huge shock when she ended up fighting for her spot on the show later in the night.

"What a way to kick off the show with an effortless performance," Ken marveled. "There's a reason you are Masked Signer winner-worthy, and that was shown tonight."

Next up was Cyclops, who delivered a fun and gravelly performance of "Suspicious Minds," by Elvis Presley. Cyclops told the judges after his song, "All I wanted to do is make it past the first week. Now that I've done that, I just want to have fun."

After The Ram's performance, Thingamabob closed out the competition for the night with a truly astounding rendition of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" that will undoubtedly be a season highlight. He owned the crowd with his number, and even serenaded a member of the audience from stage.

The performance brought Jeong to actual tears and the panelist tried to fight back his emotions while praising the costumed contestant.

""You just connected with me man. Thank you. This is why the show is so special," Jeong said, choking back tears. "You are why I do this show and this was so special."

"I think you are the absolutely frontrunner for this season because of the combination of everything you have to offer," Thicke shared.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

