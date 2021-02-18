x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

entertainment-tonight

'The Masked Singer' Season 5's First Exciting Trailer Teases Epic New Costumes!

'The Masked Singer' Season 5's First Exciting Trailer Teases Epic New Costumes!

Chameleons, pigs and porcupines, oh my! The Masked Singer is returning for a hotly anticipated season 5, and the show is already giving fans a sneak peek at the new slate of wild and elaborate costumes!

The show dropped an exciting promo on Wednesday, just ahead of The Masked Dancer season finale, and showed a tantalized glimpse of just a few characters who will be singing their hearts out during the upcoming season.

While not all of the costumes were fully explained, a few of them seemed pretty self-evident -- including a cartoonish Pig costume, what appears to be a Black Swan ensemble, a somewhat unsettling Porcupine getup, and what looks like a possible Phoenix costume.

The trailer also provided fans with a first-look at guest host Niecy Nash -- who is filling in for longtime host Nick Cannon after he tested positive for COVID-19  -- and her grand entrance, carried onto stage on an ornate throne.

Additional costumes officially revealed by the show -- and seen briefly in the trailer -- included Grandpa Monster, complete with golf cap and walker, and The Chameleon, who appears to be decked out in a whole David Bowie-inspired glam rock look.

Michael Becker / FOX

Michael Becker / FOX

Celeb panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy are all returning for the new season as well -- which is also expected to feature some fun guest panelists throughout the competition.

Season 5 ofThe Masked Singer kicks off Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Masked Singer': Niecy Nash to Guest Host After Nick Cannon COVID News

Nick Carter Talks Britney Spears, Secret Project With *NSYNC's Lance Bass and 'The Masked Singer'

LeAnn Rimes on Her Meaningful Journey to Winning 'The Masked Singer'

'The Masked Singer' Crowns Season 4 Champion -- See Who Won!