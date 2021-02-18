'The Masked Singer' Season 5's First Exciting Trailer Teases Epic New Costumes!

Chameleons, pigs and porcupines, oh my! The Masked Singer is returning for a hotly anticipated season 5, and the show is already giving fans a sneak peek at the new slate of wild and elaborate costumes!

The show dropped an exciting promo on Wednesday, just ahead of The Masked Dancer season finale, and showed a tantalized glimpse of just a few characters who will be singing their hearts out during the upcoming season.

While not all of the costumes were fully explained, a few of them seemed pretty self-evident -- including a cartoonish Pig costume, what appears to be a Black Swan ensemble, a somewhat unsettling Porcupine getup, and what looks like a possible Phoenix costume.

The trailer also provided fans with a first-look at guest host Niecy Nash -- who is filling in for longtime host Nick Cannon after he tested positive for COVID-19 -- and her grand entrance, carried onto stage on an ornate throne.

Additional costumes officially revealed by the show -- and seen briefly in the trailer -- included Grandpa Monster, complete with golf cap and walker, and The Chameleon, who appears to be decked out in a whole David Bowie-inspired glam rock look.

Michael Becker / FOX

Michael Becker / FOX

Celeb panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy are all returning for the new season as well -- which is also expected to feature some fun guest panelists throughout the competition.

Season 5 ofThe Masked Singer kicks off Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox!