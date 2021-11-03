'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Premiere: The Snail Gets Salted in Most Surprising Unmasking Ever!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer returned for its season 5 premiere on Wednesday, and after five fun performances, fans already had to say goodbye to one of the costumed contestants.

The wild and wonderfully weird singing competition series introduced the show's first five singers, who make up Group A -- The Russian Dolls, The Snail, The Raccoon, The Seashell and the Robopine (a cyborg porcupine) -- and pitted them against one another in a musical battle royale.

The panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- tried their best to once again figure out each of the singers' real identities while guest host Niecy Nash held down the fort like a seasoned pro in Nick Cannon's absence.

After all the votes were counted, it was The Snail who ended up getting the boot -- and his unmasking proved to be one of the most shocking and unpredictable reveals in the history of the show!

After throwing the judges off with a surprisingly cartoonish performance of "You Make My Dreams (Come True)" by Hall & Oates, The Snail left everyone at a loss when it came to guessing who it could be.

When it came time for the final guesses, the panel not only couldn't agree, but each came up with a suggestion miles apart from one another. Thicke suggested it could be Seth MacFarlane, while Jeong felt it could be Jay Leno. Scherzinger threw a curve ball with her guess of Billy Crystal, and McCarthy really swung for the fences with her guess of Ted Cruz.

As it turns out, they were all way off, because the costumed contestant turned out to technically not even be a person!

In a true game-changing reveal, The Snail's oversized top hat was removed, and from inside the shell popped Kermit the Frog! Who knew a Muppet could even be a contestant?!

"This is the most famous guest on Masked Singer ever," Jeong said in baffled amazement.

"I say it's hard being green, but sometimes it's even harder being a snail," Kermit quipped. "I've had just a great time being here and it's really been a pleasure. Thanks for having me!"

"The first to go home is the one we'll never forget," McCarthy marveled.

This reveal really opens the door for some wild guesses from the panelist in the future. Who knows what puppets might be under some of the other costumes this season?

If you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

