'The Masked Singer': Season 3 Spoilers, Clues and Our Best Guesses at Secret Identities

*Caution: Spoilers ahead! (In case the headline wasn't enough of a warning.)

The Masked Singer returns on Sunday, for its big season 3 premiere immediately following Super Bowl LIV, and we're here to break down all the clues, spoilers and hints about the whopping 18 costumed contestants -- just like we did for season 1, and again for season 2 (where we nailed nearly every prediction).

From hints buried deep in the show's various clue packages to some of the internet's best guesses and aggregated deductions, we're compiling a comprehensive breakdown of every piece of evidence to try and crack the case of who's under each elaborate mask.

As more stars are unmasked as the season continues, ET will update this master list with new clues and theories about the celebrity inside each costume.

THE LLAMA

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues:

-- From Episode 1:

1. Starts their clue package at a sound board in a radio station, and we see 23.3 The Wool on a screen.

2. Speaking into a radio mic, The Llama says, "Good morning nerd herd, you're listening to The Wool, where we're all cool, no bull."

3. Says, "I'm here for one reason only: to have a laugh. And what's funnier than a llama?"

4. We see a small jade Buddha sculpture on the desk.

5. We see a pair of playing cards, a Jack of Spades and an Ace of Spades, which could be considered a Black Jack (which feels like a real misdirect to get us to guess Jack Black, but we're not falling for it... yet).

6. We see a vinyl record with the words "Sounds of Seattle" on the cover.

7. Says, "You may call me a Joker, but I'd like to get serious for a minute. The song I'm singing tonight is my favorite track for celebrating love with that special someone. There's nothing quite like getting swept up in its deep, profound lyrics. It's a tune that really gets me in the mood for romance."

8. The Llama and another llama puppet re-enact the clay sculpting scene from Ghost.

9. After his performance, The Llama tells the panel, "This whole costume just spoke to me. It's my vibe and I wear things like this in real life."

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: Kelsey Grammer, David Spade, Jack Black.

Our Best Guess: It's hard to tell this early on, but we actually think it might be Drew Carey. He's a co-owner of the Seattle Sounders FC, and in general it felt like it could be his style.

THE BANANA

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

MISS MONSTER

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues:

-- From Episode 1:

1. Her clue package takes place in a women's room and a high school hallway.

2. We see beauty products on a counter, including "Furspray" and some crystals.

3. Says, "When you become famous, people want you to look or act a certain way. They forget that you started off as just a shy little monster."

4. We see a metal key with a tag that reads "FUN."

5. Says, "It didn't take long for me to be misunderstood."

6. Says, "I'm here to set the record straight. Just like my favorite creature in Season 1 did, The Monster. He made me feel. He re-wrote his story. It was fire."

7. We see a locker with the No. 10 written in red above it, next to a locker labeled '11.' Inside the locker are dozens of photos of The Monster, which she kisses.

8. Says she wants to "follow in [The Monster's] furry footsteps."

9. Says, "But darlin', I feel nervous. Will you still love me without knowing my name?"



The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: Chaka Khan, Missy Elliot, Mary J. Blige, Tanya Tucker.

Our Best Guess: Either Tanya Tucker or Chaka Khan. Tucker was born on 10/10, where as Chaka Khan has 10 GRAMMYs and worked with Mary J. Blige (which could account for Miss Monster's line about being "misunderstood").

THE FROG

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE MOUSE

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE ROBOT -- **REVEALED!

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues:

-- From Episode 1:

1. His clue package takes place inside a mad scientist's laboratory.

2. There's a periodic table of elements on the wall, and the show's Men in Black running around in lab coats. They point to the elements Pt (the symbol for Platinum).

3. Says, "What makes the perfect Masked Singer? One part creativity, and one part drive."

4. We see one of the scientists crashing a toy skateboard into a toy fire truck.

5. Says, "I relate to robots, because I've always felt the need to put on a tough outer shell. I think that makes me come across as inhuman, and it's stunted my potential."

6. Says, "I've had my fare share of fame in certain circles, but I'm here to tip the scales, and show that I can be relatable to everyone."

7. Says, "I really do have a heart and love to give."

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: Revealed before we had a chance to guess! But from the costume alone, we were hoping Bill Nye, the science guy. It wasn't him, though.

And The Star Is:

... Lil Wayne! The rapper shocked the judges -- who had no idea it was him -- and revealed that he chose to perform as The Robot because he knew his kids would enjoy it.

THE KANGAROO

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues:

-- From Episode 1:

1. Says, "Like most of you watching, I'm a survivor."

2. We see a cardboard sign on a pole that reads "Outback" as she wanders through dusty terrain.

3. Says, "I recently lost a person who held my family's heart together. Then, by my own admission, I found myself in the spotlight fall all the wrong reasons."

4. We see two paparazzi pull out cameras and start snapping pics

5. Says, "I'm here to do what Kangaroos do best: bounce back."

6. We see a small gramophone in a tree, which could be represent a GRAMMY Award.

7. Says, "I have to fight for my family, and show them that bullies never win."

8. Says, "I am beyond terrified. I've never done anything like this before. But I'm not about to lose the chance to realize a dream I've always had."

9. Says, "To all you survivors out there, this one's for you."

10. "One of my greatest fears is being vulnerable, and this year I've had no other option but to be vulnerable," The Kangaroo shared after her performance. "But in this costume, I can get my super powers back."

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: Jordyn Woods, Bindi Irwin, Lauren London, Demi Lovato.

Our Best Guess: This is easily the hardest one to guess thus far, but let's just say Bindi Irwin. Mostly because we'd love for it to be her (even though it doesn't sound like her), but also because she was on Dancing With the Stars, and The Masked Singer has a shocking amount of overlap between those show.

THE WHITE TIGER

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues:

-- From Episode 1:

1. Is super tall.

2. His clue package takes place in what appears to be a high school.

3. Says, "Ready to meet your next champion?"

4. Says, "My whole life, I've sought out perfect. So choosing a mask with unlimited power like the White Tiger was a no-brainer."

5. Strikes intimidating poses.

6. Says, "I've had a GIANT career, full of accomplishments. But when I imagine being on stage signing, I'm a big ol' scaredycat."

7. Shows off a golden clam shell trophy, next to a plaque that says, "Ultimate Champion for Clam Shell Shucking. 51 Clams."

8. Says, "It's been a while since I did something that scared me. So I'm here to conquer yet another challenge."

9. We see a board that says 'Masked Singer Tryouts 5/3."

10. Says, "What's my motivation? My fans! I don't want to let them down," while taking a selfie with one of the show's Men in Black.

11. We see a poster with George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Benjamin Franklin with the quote "Four score and Seven Years Ago..."

12. Says, "I'm ready to get in that ring and smash the competition! Let's party."

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: John Cena, Rob Gronkowski.

Our Best Guess: It's Rob Gronkowski. It just is. It sounds like him, moves like him and just is him. Additionally, he played for the New England Patriots (hence the poster with the presidents), and "Four score and Seven Years Ago" means 87 years ago, and 87 was his jersey number. It's absolutely Gronk.

THE TURTLE

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues:

-- From Episode 1:

1. His clue package takes place on a high school race track, along with a few of the show's Men in Black wearing rabbit ears.

2. Says, "At the starting line of my career, I was surrounded by other hungry newcomers. It felt like everyone around me was fighting tooth and nail for the dream. And I watched as too many of those stars burned too brightly, too quickly, and then fizzled out."

3. Waxes a short surfboard while explaining, "I'm The Turtle, because I've always taken it step by step."

4. Says, "Now I feel like I'm ready to break out of my shell."

5. Grills up some hamburgers on a barbeque.

6. Says, "After years of preparation, I would love to make a big splash. So I don't want anyone to cross that finish line before me."

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: Jesse McCartney

Our Best Guess: Also Jesse McCartney. It just fits.

THE ASTRONAUT

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE KITTY

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE SWAN

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE TACO

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE RHINO

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE BEAR

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE ELEPHANT

Michael Becker/Fox

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE NIGHT ANGEL

Michael Becker/Fox

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE T-REX

Michael Becker/Fox

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

The Masked Singer season three premieres immediately after Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, on Fox.

For the rest of the season, the show will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. ET will be following along each week with a Masked Singer live blog, breaking down the episode moment by moment, and an after-show every Wednesday night.

Check out the video below for more on the upcoming season of The Masked Singer.