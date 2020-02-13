'The Masked Singer': Miss Monster Gets Slayed in Week 3 Elimination-- See Which Music Legend Got Unmasked!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday for it's big Group A playoffs, and fans had to say goodbye to yet another costumed contestant.

Wednesday saw the return of the four remaining members of Group A -- The White Tiger, The Turtle, Miss Monster and The Kangaroo -- who all sang their hearts out in an effort to stay in the game and make it to the group's final three.

Meanwhile, the panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, along with guest panelist Leah Remini -- did their best to try and figure out their real identities.

After all four hidden hopefuls belted out their best performances, the audience members in the theater, as well as the panelists, voted on who would be moving on and who would be going home -- and America had to bid farewell to Miss Monster!

That's right! The bizarre showmance love affair between the pink-furred Miss Monster and season one's teal Mister Monster came to an end.

However, on The Masked Singer, whenever viewers have to bid farewell, they also get the reward of finding out if their wild guesses were on the money (or if they totally missed the mark) when the contestant whips off their mask and reveals their true selves.

However, before the unmasking, the panelists got one last shot at nailing their identity. Thicke and Scherzinger were both confident that it was Chaka Khan, while Jeong guessed Reba McEntire. McCarthy guessed Queen Latifah and Leah thought it was The Supremes' Mary Wilson.

After all was said and done, Miss Monster revealed herself to be none other than the iconic Queen of Funk, Chaka Khan!

Scherzinger and Thicke couldn't have been more excited about the reveal -- and not just because they were right.

"I just gotta say, I have studied your voice so much. I'm so deeply inspired by you," Scherzinger shared.

As the legendary singer performed her unmasked encore of the song she sang during the episode -- Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me" -- Thicke and Scherzinger ran into the audience to "get a front row seat" like two superfans.

Check out the video below to hear more from the the celeb who was unmasked during last week's big show -- comedian and The Price is Right host Drew Carey!