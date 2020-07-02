'The Masked Singer': Drew Carey Reveals Which Family Member Guessed He Was The Llama Immediately (Exclusive)

The second night of competition on The Masked Singer season three ended with a surprising elimination on Wednesday when The Llama was voted off, and was revealed to be none other than comedian and TV personality Drew Carey.

The unmasking was a huge surprise to all of the show's celebrity panelists, but according to Carey not everyone was fooled by his furry facade.

The Price Is Right host sat down with Kevin Frazier on Thursday's Entertainment Tonight, and revealed that at least two people knew he was under the costume from the first moment he appeared on the show.

"My ex and my kid got me right away," Carey said of his former fiance, Nicole Jaracz, and son Conner. "My kid texted, he's 14, he's gonna be 15, and he sent me a text that said, 'What's up, llama?'"

While he managed to fool the show's "celebrity detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- Carey said he wasn't quite so confident that he could pull the wool over the eyes of his close friends.

Which was a bit of a problem when he had his buddies come over to watch Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, and they all wanted to check out The Masked Singer's grand season three premiere right after the big game.

"I had people over to watch the Super Bowl, [and] they had so many ads for The Masked Singer, they were like, 'Oh, we want to watch this Masked Singer and see what the show is about!'" recalled Carey, who was one of six contestants featured during the season premiere.

"So we watched the first act and I was like, 'Can we watch something else? Because I don't' really like this show.' I had to get them to change the channel so they wouldn't see me," Carey explained. "Because I figured they would know who I was."

However, it seems the only ones who really nailed him on it were those closest to him. And Carey thinks he was able to keep the secret because no one suspected he'd have any interest in being on The Masked Singer.

"It wasn't that hard because nobody ever expected me to do the show," Carey said. "So only a few people knew."

After his big unmasking, Nick Cannon asked that exact question, as to why he wanted to sign up to wear a crazy costume and sing his heart out to millions of viewers.

"The show looked like a lot of fun and I like having a goof and a lot of laughs," Carey explained. "This is a great show! I had a blast. I'm so glad I did it."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. ET will be live blogging the show each week, and you can follow along as we break down all the biggest clues and best moments.

