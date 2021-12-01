'The Masked Singer': Banana Split Melts Under the Heat of the Group B Finals -- See Who Was Under the Masks!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

Season 6 of The Masked Singer will come to an end with a truly epic finale after the Group B finals. Wednesday saw The Queen of Hearts and Banana Split face off one-on-one, during which they delivered two amazing performances each.

This week, The Queen of Hearts and Banana Split each performed their traditional solo performance -- which they delivered with flawless perfection. Then they got a chance to show off their singing chops in a duet.

Despite Banana Split -- this season's duo, consisting of The Banana and The Ice Cream -- performing their hearts out, they weren't able to dethrone the Queen of Hearts as the audience's favorite.

Before the unmasking, the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, as well as Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- made their final guesses. In a remarkable moment of unity, everyone except Thicke guessed that the Banana Split was actually Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster.

As it turns out, the majority vote was right! The Banana was, indeed, the legendary music producer while the golden-voiced Ice Cream was McPhee!

When host Nick Cannon asked them what it was like being Banana Split, McPhee admitted, "It's really like you're part of some weird circus act!"

"We decided to go into this and just be as silly as we possibly could," she added with a smile.

The vote was close, however, as Banana Split managed to pull off some amazing numbers. First, with Foster conducting a band of musicians, McPhee belted out a Broadway worthy rendition of "Singin' in the Rain." The number even saw McPhee showing off her tap-dancing skills in full costume!

While last week's Group A finals saw some guest stars join the show, this week's Masked Singer looked to keep things in the family, and tapped Thicke and Scherzinger to sing with the contestants.

Then, for their duet, Banana Split teamed up with Thicke for a fun, crowd-pleasing performance of Stevie Wonder's "Don't Worry 'Bout a Thing."

While the numbers were a lot of fun, The Queen of Hearts stole the spotlight time and time again.

She first hit the stage with a truly powerful and captivating cover of Sia's "Bird Set Free" that brought nearly everyone on the panel to tears.

Then, when it came time for her duet, The Queen of Hearts performed with Scherzinger for a rendition of "Dream On" by Aerosmith, and it let both singers try to one-up each other with their incredible high notes.

With the Group A finals over, The Queen of Hearts has secured her place in the season finale, where she will face off against The Bull for the coveted Golden Mask trophy!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past five seasons of the show!