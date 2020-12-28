'The Masked Dancer': Spoilers, Clues and Our Best Guesses at the Costumed Contestants' Identities

Get out your magnifying glasses, flip open your notebooks and bring up a new Google tab, detectives, because tonight was the series premiere ofThe Masked Dancer!Fox's brand new guessing game debuted, and gave fans a look at five of the season's ten secret stars.

We're here to break down all the fresh new hints, dish on the fun spoilers and collect all the clues about the hidden celebs' secret identities. We're also here to keep track of everyone who's been unmasked.

From hints buried deep in the show's various clue packages throughout the season, to some of the internet's best guesses and aggregated deductions, we're compiling a comprehensive breakdown of every piece of evidence to try and crack the case of who's under each elaborate mask.

As more stars are unmasked as the season progresses, ET will update this master list with new clues and theories about the celebrity inside each costume. For now, here's a look at what we know thus far about the stars inside the Masked Dancer costumes!

--- GROUP A ---

HAMMERHEAD

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: (Coming Soon)

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: Mikey Day, Michael Phelps, Vinny Guadagnino

Out Best Guess: Just based on the voice clue alone, we can't help but agree that it does sound a lot like Mikey Day, but it's still really too soon to know for sure.



TULIP

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues:

-- From Episode 1:

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Addison Rae, Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler.

Out Best Guess: Tulip definitely knows how to dance, and the professional skill hits at Maddie Ziegler. There's a good chance she'll be around for quite a while longer.



CRICKET

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues:

-- From Episode 1:

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: Ashton Kutcher, Ray Romano

Out Best Guess: Literally, we have no clue whatsoever.



DISCO BALL -- **REVEALED!!

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues:

-- From Episode 1:

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: Ice-T, Smokey Robinson

Out Best Guess: The clue package indicates that it's Ice-T. They're a shark fin (his character on Law & Order: SVU is Fin. And there's literally a cup of iced tea being poured.

And the Star Is...

... Actor and hip-hop legend Ice-T!



EXOTIC BIRD

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: (Coming Soon)

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: Shakira, Brittany Spears, Paris Hilton, Kat DeLuna

Out Best Guess: Like Cricket, this could literally be anyone who is more than fairly decent at dancing. We're gonna have to see more!



--- GROUP B ---



ZEBRA

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Out Best Guess: N/A



ICE CUBE

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Out Best Guess: N/A



MOTH

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Out Best Guess: N/A



COTTON CANDY

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Out Best Guess: N/A



SLOTH

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Out Best Guess: N/A

