'The Little Mermaid': Melissa McCarthy's Ursula Makes Quick Appearance in New Teaser

Halle Bailey shared a new teaser for her upcoming film, The Little Mermaid, on Wednesday, 100 days ahead of the film's theatrical release. The new sneak peek also offers fans a first glimpse at Melissa McCarthy's villainous Ursula.

"i’m so very excited to continue the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid 🥰🧜🏽‍♀️just 100 days until it arrives in theaters! 💕," Bailey wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser.

The clip features the same refrain of "Part of Your World" that was released in the initial trailer in September, but adds a snippet of Ursula laughing at the very end. Through the shadowy water, fans catch a glimpse of the villain's eyes.

Bailey told ET in October that the initial reactions to the film's trailer were "overwhelming." At the time of its release, videos of Black girls seeing themselves portrayed as the beloved mermaid for the first time went viral across the internet.

"It's been really crazy, really overwhelming. I've been so emotional when I see all the babies," Bailey said. "So, I'm just really honored and just pinching myself."

The lead-up to the film's May release is just as exciting as it is emotional, Bailey said at the time.

"I'm so excited for the release. I feel like I've been waiting for so long -- we've been talking about it for a long time, but now that the rollout's starting, I'm really grateful that everyone's gonna get to see it," she said. "I hope everyone likes it. We'll see."

The film also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Javier Bardem as King Triton, with Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

The Little Mermaid is set to swim into theaters on May 26.