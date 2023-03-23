'The Last Thing He Told Me' Clip: Jennifer Garner Recalls Eerie Conversation With Missing Husband (Exclusive)

The Last Thing He Told Me is going to take fans on a wild ride. In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the upcoming AppleTV+ series, Jennifer Garner's Hannah thinks back on a conversation she had with her husband, Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), before his mysterious disappearance.

The clip features Hannah showing Owen around her studio, explaining that each piece of wood that she uses in her projects has a defining quality.

"What defines you?" Hannah asks Owen, who, after trying to turn the conversation around on his date, eventually answers, "There's nothing I wouldn't do for my daughter."

Based on Laura Dave's The Last Thing He Told Me, which became an instant #1 New York Times Bestseller in 2021 and remained on the list for more than a year, the show follows Hannah as she teams up with her teenage stepdaughter, Bailey (Angourie Rice), in order to find the truth about Owen's disappearance.

Co-created by Dave and Josh Singer, and executive produced by Hello Sunshine's Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, the series stars Garner's Alias co-star, Victor Garber, as well as Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim. Dave created and adapted the series alongside Josh Singer.

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, April 14, followed by new episodes every Friday. The paperback edition of The Last Thing He Told Me is on sale now.