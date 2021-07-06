'The Kissing Booth 3': Joey King's Elle Must Make a Major Life Decision in New Trailer

It all comes down to this. The trailer for The Kissing Booth 3 dropped on Tuesday and Joey King's Elle has a big decision to make. It's the summer before she heads to college but where will she go?

Will it be moving across the country with her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) or fulfilling her lifelong promise to go to the same university as her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney)? Elle is facing the toughest decision of her life - but first, she's making the most of the summer days.

"But when you decide to escape reality, eventually you're gonna have to come back to it," Elle says in the trailer. "I have to pick a school and make one of my two favorite people very unhappy."

Of course, Elle also gets some words of wisdom from Mrs. Flynn (Molly Ringwald).

"Maybe your choices have more to do with what other people want," she kindly stresses, adding, "Maybe it's time that you think about what you want."

Whatever happens, the third and final movie in the franchise is sure to bring laughter, tears and (hopefully) a happy ending.

King and Elordi previously dated in real life, but called it quits before shooting the sequel. In a July 2020 interview with ET, the actress admitted that dating in the public eye can be "brutal."

"In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you're doing," she said at the time. "I think it's very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they're owed an explanation, but I understand."

The Kissing Booth 3 will stream August 11 on Netflix.