The Kid Mero Says Creative Split From Desus Is 'Just a Natural Progression'

The Kid Mero is addressing his recent split from longtime collaborator Desus Nice, and according to the comedian, it's just the natural next step.

Last Monday, the pair's Showtime series, Desus & Mero, announced that the comedians are going their separate ways and that the show would be coming to an end after four seasons. Desus confirmed the news with his own reply, tweeting, "shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…."

shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…. https://t.co/bKKezHz5qS — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 18, 2022

The show's fourth season, which began in March, saw the duo cut their on-screen time in half, going weekly rather than twice a week -- a format they expanded to after the first season. The final episode of season 4 and what would ultimately be the last of their Showtime series, aired on June 23.

On Monday, Mero sat down with New York's WFAN to discuss the breakup, calling the decision a "natural progression."

"It's like we said on the podcast, 'It's Hollywood, baby.' You develop strengths and things that you want to explore and do. And then things just happen naturally," he told WFAN host Keith McPherson. "It's like Spike Jonze said on the Viceland show, 'Everything is finite.' What's the corny cliche? Don't be sad that it's gone. Be happy that you experienced it."

"Everybody grows," Mero added, going on to praise his former co-host and suggesting that the decision to split was mutual. "I'm sure D's got his things that he wants to do. I got my things I want to do. And they're very specific to us. We've been a duo for a long time. I love everything that he's done. It's just natural. I've got my life, my worldview, my things going on, and he's got his. So it's only right that, instead of just staying like, We're only going to do this one thing, we explore. Let's break out. Let's see what we do as individuals, and then form like Voltron later on. Who knows?"

Mero later addressed his "very political" answer while streaming on Twitch, telling followers that although the split "hurt[s]," he isn't letting it get to him.

"I'm from outside. I've been through worse. Does it hurt? Yeah. But, you know what? We're coming right back," he responded to questions about his well-being.

Speculation surrounding Desus and Mero's split has suggested that the pair may have had a falling out before officially ending their collaboration. Puck News reported that their creative partnership ended over management disputes, with five sources close to the situation telling the outlet that Showtime asked the duo’s manager, Victor Lopez, to "no longer attend tapings or appear in meetings" back in November.

Desus allegedly took Showtime's side, as the network accused Lopez of "a**hole behavior" that included "bullying, screaming, and making people on the show feel bad." Mero reportedly stood by Lopez.

The rumors were strengthened by a few of Desus' tweets posted after the announcement, in which he alluded to "the truth" eventually coming out.

"Bodegahive you think I abandoned y’all but the art is coming back. Plz believe in me, I love y’all," he tweeted on Tuesday.

bodegahive you think I abandoned y’all but the art is coming back. Plz believe in me, I love y’all. — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 19, 2022

"The hive deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out…..actually just wait," he added in response to a fan's comment.

the hive deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out…..actually just wait. — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 15, 2022

Other than those tweets, Desus has yet to publicly discuss the rumors.