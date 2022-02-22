'The Kardashians' First Official Trailer Features Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Engagement

They're back! Following the release of a teaser earlier this year, the Kardashians dropped the first trailer for their new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. The clip aired during Monday's episode of The Bachelor and features lots of big moments from the famous family.

The new footage shows Kim Kardashian preparing to host Saturday Night Live, the sisters back in their glam elements, and highlights from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement in October.

In the clip, Kris Jenner hugs her eldest daughter after the proposal, saying through tears, "This makes me so happy."

Kim, who is currently in the middle of a divorce from her third husband, Kanye West, jokingly quips to the family, "She's never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened, like, a few times."

Travis is seen several times throughout the trailer, and could have a pretty big role in the series.

However, Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and father of her three children, is not featured in the clip despite appearing on many seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The trailer also does not address Khloe Kardashian's drama with her ex, Tristan Thompson, and his recent paternity lawsuit. Tristan is seen in one group shot on the first day of filming, which took place back in September. There's also no sign of Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, or talk of her divorce drama with Kanye.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.

Speaking of exes, ET recently spoke to Travis' ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, about how she feels about The Kardashians, and her kids being on the show. Watch that exclusive interview below.