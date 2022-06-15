'The Kardashians' Finale: Khloe Kardashian Fainted Due to Tristan Thompson's 'Humiliating' Paternity Scandal

Khloe Kardashian had a physical reaction to Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. On the season finale of The Kardashians, Khloe told Kendall Jenner that she fainted in the wake of the NBA star's drama. Khloe and Tristan are parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True.

"I’m so anxious. I’ve been really dehydrated. I fainted the other day. I’m fine," Khloe told her sister over FaceTime. "Sometimes I feel like I can’t breathe and I’m gasping for air. I just fainted. I’m fine."

"I’ve been put on some beta blockers. I’m going to block all the s**t out of my system and everyone can f**k off," Khloe added. "I’ll cry in the shower and no one will know the difference."

After hanging up with her sister, Kendall told the cameras about how seeing Khloe's pain hurts her.

"It’s hard to even believe that this is real. I just feel really bad for her. I mean, it makes me so angry," Kendall said. "Especially because he fooled, obviously Khloe, but the rest of us too. I really did think he had changed... I would have his back. It’s almost like, in a way he betrayed us all."

The rest of Khloe's family was likewise distressed by the situation, with Kim Kardashian stating, "When someone hurts someone that you love, you get protective. My heart is breaking for Khloe, because I know that she was really trying, and I know that he was really trying too. And then this happens and it’s like, 'Dude, what the f**k?'"

Kris Jenner, meanwhile, lamented how "devastated and humiliated" Khloe must feel.

"If he’s in this pattern, why does she have to keep suffering?" Kris questioned. "That’s what breaks my heart."

As for Khloe, in addition to her body's physical reaction to the situation, she went through significant emotional distress too, especially after finding out the news from Kim, and not Tristan.

"I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it, but fine if you do it you’re not even going to give me a f**king heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face," she told the cameras. "It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed."

"I’m replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date, every whatever. All of that was a lie," Khloe added. "My God, how were you able to not say something? I feel just not really in my own body. Like, these things are just happening and I’m just going through the motions. But when things happen to you a couple of times, you do kind of become immune to them, which is really sad."

In another confessional, Khloe said, "Everything is an act of betrayal. Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation, it’s deceit."

"Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not. That shows a lot about his character," Khloe said. "The entire thing is despicable. There’s so much stress... I feel incredibly let down. There’s nothing that can be said or done that’ll make me feel better. All of the work, the energy, the conversations, all of those bricks that we were laying down [on] this foundation all for a tornado to go through and everything just be demolished."

Prior to the paternity scandal, Khloe and Tristan were planning to move in together. After news of Tristan's latest infidelity broke, though, Khloe was left to pack up Tristan's things.

"This house was supposed to be mine and Tristan and True’s home that we were supposed to have our family in. It’s really disappointing and it’s heartbreaking," she said. "I wanted to believe that Tristan could change. I wanted to trust him and to believe that True and I were worth him changing for. But that’s just life. Things don’t always go the way that we hope and plan."

Despite the situation, Khloe did find something to be grateful for.

"I’m grateful for the clarity. I feel vindicated in a way, because I kept saying, 'You guys, there’s something not right here,' and everyone kept saying, 'No, it’s 'cause you’re so damaged from before,'" Khloe recalled. "... [Tristan] said he wanted to split the down payment [for the new house] and I said, 'I don’t want to.' Mom was like, 'Let him do it! He wants to do it!' I said, 'I don’t want to. It’s my house. I want this for me.'"

Now, Khloe is ready for the future, one that doesn't include Tristan in her life in a romantic sense.

"One day, I will have the fairy tale that I hope to have," she said. "I have had a lot of disappointment when it comes to Tristan. I just want to protect myself. You can’t make people do right by you. But you have the power to decide when you’re not going to let people do you wrong anymore. Enough is enough."

Season 1 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.