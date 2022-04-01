The Judds to Give First Televised Performance in Over 20 Years at 2022 CMT Music Awards

The Judds are back! Legendary mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna Judd will be performing at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, making this the first time they've sang together on television in over 20 years.

The Judds will be performing their 1990 hit song, "Love Can Build a Bridge," with the iconic landmark of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame as their background, a nod to their upcoming 2022 induction.

The Judds are often celebrated for a rarely interrupted stretch of 14 No. 1 hits. The duo has sold more than 20 million albums and has 16 gold, platinum and multi-platinum albums, led by two platinum albums, Why Not Me and The Judds Greatest Hits.

While this is The Judds' first performance together at the CMT Music Awards, they're no strangers to the event. Wynonna performed alongside Kid Rock to open the 2011 awards show, while Naomi served as a show presenter in both 2008 and 2009.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, airs live Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.