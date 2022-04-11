The Judds Belt Out 'Love Can Build a Bridge' in 1st TV Performance In 20 Years at 2022 CMT Music Awards

The duo were introduced by country songstress Kacey Musgraves in downtown Nashville, where they performed their hit 1990 song "Love Can Build a Bridge" on an outdoor stage, adorned with "The Judds" written across it.

The pair didn't let some wind and inclement weather stop them from delivering a memorable set, as they were flanked by choir singers adorned in flowing white robes that rustled in the strong winds.

The performance was held in front of the iconic Country Music Hall of Fame - an allusion to their upcoming 2022 induction.

My heart💖💕



Beware the audio is loud...I couldn't listen to it without having it loud...it's The Judds y'all pic.twitter.com/V1AOBrsDsv — Miss Dani (@DaniGirlB83) April 12, 2022

The pre-taped performance was also played on the massive screens at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium while Naomi and Wynonna watched from the audience while showered with love.

The Judds are often celebrated for a rarely interrupted stretch of 14 No. 1 hits. The duo has sold more than 20 million albums and have 16 gold, platinum and multi-platinum albums, led by two platinum albums, Why Not Me and The Judds Greatest Hits.

While this is The Judds' first performance together at the CMT Music Awards, they're no strangers to the event. Wynonna performed alongside Kid Rock to open the 2011 awards show, while Naomi served as a show presenter in both 2008 and 2009.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, airs live Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards air live, Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will also stream live on Paramount+. Check here for a full list of the night's big winners!