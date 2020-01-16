The Jonas Brothers' Wives Appear to Star in Upcoming Music Video

The Jonas Brothers didn't have to look far to find the stars of their new music video.

Promo photos for the "What a Man Gotta Do" video show Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas posed in classic movie posters, with Sophie Turner's expected by fans to release on Thursday. The video drops on Friday.

Kevin Jonas' poster, which was shared on the Jonas Brothers' Instagram on Tuesday, appears to be modeled after Say Anything, with a trenchcoat-wearing Kevin holding a boom box above his head. Nick's poster with Priyanka is inspired by Risky Business, showcasing the couple wearing oversized dress shirts.

This isn't the first time the J-Sisters have starred in a Jonas Brothers music video. Priyanka, Danielle and Sophie wowed in the band's music video for "Sucker."

During an interview with ET last March, Anthony Mandler, who directed the "Sucker" music video, spilled behind-the-scenes secrets and opened up about his favorite part of filming with the couples.

“You know, the dinner party was special because we wanted to create something sort of odd, a little like Beetlejuice that happened in the middle with all these dancers and we had a very short time to do it,” he said. “And we had $200 million in art in it… So it was sensitive and also chaotic at the same time.”

“Also, I think, when Joe is tied up,” he added. “I just think the energy between him and Sophie is so palpable and real … all those scenes of the couples. To be honest with you, it was two days of fun. I mean, we didn’t feel like we were working.”

See more in the video below.