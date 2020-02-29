The Jonas Brothers Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary of Comeback Single 'Sucker' -- Read Their Sweet Posts!

The Jonas Brothers are taking a walk down memory lane and thanking their devoted fans!

Friday marked the 1-year anniversary of the release of Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas' comeback single, "Sucker" -- and the brothers couldn't help but celebrate.

"Insane to think this time last year we had just officially shared the big news with you guys that we were releasing music together again. It's incredible to reflect on how crazy supportive you guys have been all year," the JoBros wrote alongside a collage on Instagram. "We really weren't sure if anyone would love 'Sucker' the way we did, and to see all the ways this song and the others from #HappinessBegins, have been a part of your lives this past year is just... wow. We're so grateful you guys keep coming back. We're so happy to have the best fans in the world. We're the lucky ones."

Nick also posted photos from the "Sucker" music video, the first with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

"We've had so many ups and downs as a band & today as we're all sitting here reflecting on the last year, we can't help but realize how lucky we are," the 27-year-old singer wrote. "We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!"

Joe, 30, also posted a video of himself and his brothers singing "When You Look Me In the Eyes," 10 days before their big return announcement.

"We were doing a little practicing for the NYC show at The Box we were planning to have on 'Sucker' release day," he explained. "I'm always amazed that these songs still hold so much magic for us and you guys. Thanks so much for everything this past year. Also update - Shit still together."

And lastly, big brother Kevin also thanked their fans "for everything." "Truly. We are all so grateful for this journey and thankful we have you guys to share it with. Here's to another incredible year!!!" he added.

The fabulousAlice In Wonderland-inspired music video for "Sucker" featured the singers' wives: Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. The filmmaker behind the brothers' visual, Anthony Mandler, chatted with ET about how he put together all the dazzling imagery that made up the group's first music video in years.

"For me, with my history with music videos, it’s always about the artist and the music,” Mandler explained when asked about being a part of the production. “Who they are and who they represent to people. Helping me facilitate and reimagine people’s dreams… I’m happy to be part of it. Great people and all the wives were amazing. The whole thing was exciting."

Since then, the Jonas Brothers dropped their documentary, Chasing Happiness, released their album, Happiness Begins, and will soon be embarking on a Las Vegas residency.

Watch the video below to hear more about their Sin City concerts.