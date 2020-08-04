The Inside of Drake's Mansion Is Even Crazier Than You Could Have Ever Imagined

If you watched Drake dance through his mansion in the "Toosie Slide" music video and suddenly found yourself not feeling so bad for him during this time of quarantine, just wait until you see his indoor basketball court.

Drizzy opened the doors to his Toronto home -- dubbed The Embassy -- to Architectural Digest, telling the publication, "It's overwhelming high luxury... I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

In addition to the NBA-size basketball court, the 50,000 square-foot "pleasure dome" boasts a recording studio, a two-story master closet and an entire room for Drake's awards. Drake's bed, which we're told weighs roughly one ton, "cost more than many people's entire homes."

"I think the house shows that I have true faith in myself to take on this task when I was just 27 and see it through," the rapper explains. "I also think the house says that I will forever remain solid in the place I was born."

To us, his house says I heard you like nightclubs so I put a nightclub in your nightclub. The studio looks like a nightclub, the closet looks like a nightclub, the TV room looks like a nightclub. The foyer looks like a haunted hotel from the '20s. The bathroom looks like a mausoleum.

Check out more photos from inside Drake's mansion below:

Architectural Digest

