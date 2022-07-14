'The Immaculate Room' Trailer: Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch Take on a Surreal Experiment (Exclusive)

Could you stay locked in a sterile enclosure -- no phones, no family, no outside contact -- for 50 days, in exchange for five million dollars? That's the question at the heart of the new thriller The Immaculate Room, starring Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch.

The pair play Kate and Mike, a couple looking for a "second chance," who agree to engage in the social experiment led by a mysterious doctor. At first, things seem "like a dream," but as ET's exclusive first look at the trailer shows, the pristine environment slowly begins to become a psychological prison for the pair.

"I hate that damn clock," Mike says ominously at one point, strangely telling Kate that he saw the countdown go backward.

As the time ticks down toward their reward, the room begins to test the couple, as its ominously placid, faceless voice keeps them in check. Mike begins to lose it, drawing on the walls. A gun appears, seemingly out of nowhere. And when the touch screen offers the couple a "treat," a naked woman joins them in the room, causing even more chaos for the pair.

The film, directed by Vehicle 19's Mukunda Michael Dewil, also stars Ashley Greene Khoury and M. Emmet Walsh. Check out the full trailer above.

The Immaculate Room is in theaters and on demand Aug. 19.