'The Handmaid's Tale' Adds Genevieve Angelson as a Gilead Follower in Season 5

The Handmaid’s Tale cast is expanding, with Genevieve Angelson joining season 5. ET has confirmed the Afterparty star will play Mrs. Wheeler, an affluent follower in Canada who idolizes the recently widowed Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski).

The new character will be a key figure in the rise of Gilead in Toronto, which appears to be a major subplot in the new episodes as Serena attempts to raise her profile amid the Republic’s growing influence north of the American border.

Angelson took to social media to share a photo of her in the Commander’s wife's uniform with the caption, “Blessed be the project reveal 🙏🍇🤰@HandmaidsOnHulu season 5 sept 14.”

The recurring role will last roughly five episodes.

Angelson joins Christine Ko as the latest addition to the series. The Only Murders in the Building guest star will appear as Lily, a former Martha and refugee who is helping to lead the resistance against Gilead’s growth in Canada.

The new additions follow news that original cast member Alexis Bledel would not be returning for a fifth season. The former Gilmore Girls star played Emily, winning an Emmy for her performance on the Hulu drama.

“After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time,” Bledel said in a statement. “I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 14 on Hulu.