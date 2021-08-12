The Goodr Cabana -- an Experiential Retail Store -- Is Coming to L.A.

The Los Angeles-based sunglasses brand, goodr, known for their $25 active sunglasses made with polarized lenses and no-slip, no-bounce performance, is launching The goodr Cabana, an experiential retail store in Venice, California.

"The goal for the Cabana was to inspire awe from the second you see it, to the moment you step foot inside, to the excitement you have when you tell your friends about it, and every little detail and interaction in between," goodr co-founder and CEO Stephen Lease told ET.

Visitors can expect to be transported through a tropical paradise made for shopping and photo opportunities upon visiting the boutique.

Picture a massive pair of sunglasses sitting on the roof of the shop, a custom flamingo couch, an infinity mirror, vibrant signage on the walls, a neon hallway that leads to a backyard space and more.

"Until the goodr Cabana, we’ve never been able to create a real world experience that accurately represented the brand," the businessman said.

Courtesy of goodr

As for what the company stands for, Lease explained, "I would describe goodr as fun... We started goodr because we thought running was fun and that your gear should be too. We saw a problem with running sunglasses and thought they were either ugly, expensive, or over engineered. Our solution was to make them fun, fashionable, affordable, and functional."

"We believe if you look good then you will feel good, and then you will play good whether you're on a run, crushing a bike ride, playing golf, sweating during a workout, or grabbing drinks with your gamer friends during happy hour," he added.

Since the launch in 2015, goodr has expanded their offerings to include sunglasses made for biking, golfing and more. Goodr has also collaborated with Warner Bros. and The Rolling Stones and was featured as must-have gear in the OprahDaily.com quarterly summer 2021 issue.

The goodr Cabana will be open daily starting on Monday, August 23, at 1348 Abbot Kinney Blvd. Venice, CA 90291 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.