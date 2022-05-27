'The Good Fight' to End With Season 6

Diane Lockhart is signing off.

The Good Fight will officially wrap up with the upcoming sixth season, Paramount+ announced Friday, confirming it will be the legal drama's last. The series' final season, which is currently in production in New York City, will kick off Thursday, Sept. 8.

“We’ve loved fighting The Good Fight these last six seasons. To be able to tell stories about an upside-down world in real time has been a gift. And to have worked with these talented, brilliant, generous actors, writers and crew has been a blessing,” said Robert and Michelle King, series co-creators, showrunners and executive producers, in a statement. “Our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of them again in the future.”

The upcoming season begins with Diane feeling like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

“It’s been an extraordinary run we’ve had, from The Good Wife to The Good Fight. [Thirteen] years of the Kings’ brilliant writing, magnificent acting troupes led by Julianna Margulies and Christine Baranski, and massive support and partnership with CBS and Paramount+,” said executive producer Ridley Scott in a statement. “In this day and age, where long runs are more the exception than the norm and where discerning audiences have so much choice for quality content, the success and longevity of these series are a testament to how excellent both shows were. David Zucker and I, and the entire team at Scott Free Television, could not be more grateful for this experience.”

Christine Baranski, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Bingwa and Audra McDonald star in the Paramount+ series, alongside new additions John Slattery and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star.

Watch the final season teaser below.

The first five seasons of The Good Fight are streaming now on Paramount+.

