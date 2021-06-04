'The Good Fight' Is Back! Watch the Explosive Trailer for Season 5

Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming network debuted an explosive new trailer showing what’s in store for Lockhart as she teams up with Liz Lawrence (Audra McDonald) to head their law firm after the departure of two top lawyers, Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) and managing partner Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo).

Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop. “I don’t understand anything anymore,” Lockhart says as she encounters the makeshift space.

In addition to the return of Julius Cain (Michael Boatman), Jay DiPersia (Nyambi Nyambi), David Lee (Zach Grenier), the trailer gives audiences their first look at the firm’s newest attorney, Carmen Moyo (played by Charmaine Bingwa). It also offers a surprise appearance by Jane Lynch as FBI Agent Madeline Starkey, who investigated Maia Rindell’s (Rose Leslie) family in seasons 1 and 2.

The Good Fight season 5 premieres Thursday, June 24 on Paramount+.