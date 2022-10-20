'The Game' Season 2 to Premiere on Paramount Plus in December

Are you ready to step back into The Game? You better be! On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that season 2 of the hit revival series kicks off on Dec. 15.

The series will premiere that Thursday with two new episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will premiere weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.

The series originally aired on The CW from 2006 to 2009, before BET resurrected it from 2011 to 2015. Paramount+ brought long-standing fans a fresh look at their favorite show last November, featuring a mix of several original cast members and new players to the franchise.

Long-time stars Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez reprise their roles as sports agent Tasha Mack and footballer Malik Wright, respectively, as the show relocated to Las Vegas from San Diego. Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman joined the duo for a series that offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team tackles racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love -- all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play "the game."

A press release from Paramount+ promises a second season that "doubles the laughs and heightens the drama" as the beloved characters and their relationships fight to survive the storms of change they face.

Season 1 of the series welcomed several familiar faces as former stars Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall made special appearances as Kelly Pitts and Derwin Davis, respectively. Fans have been particularly hungry for an appearance by Tia Mowry's Melanie "Med School" Davis, whom she played on the sports drama when it originally aired from 2006 to 2009.

Mowry has previously stated that she wouldn't reprise her role, but when ET asked the star about returning to the role at the 2021 EBONY Power 100 ceremony, Mowry said, "Never say never."

"You know what's so funny? Never say never. I mean, as it stands right now, we aren’t in any talks or communication about me coming back to the show," she explained. "I know it seems kind of weird, because I'm like, the only one, but you know, Melanie, I loved playing that character, and if everything works out, and if everything works out the way that it should, then who knows, I might be on the show."

"And I will say is, if you guys want me on the show, continue to press, press, press the network and we'll see," she added.

She later reiterated her stance that "Med School is not coming back," but fans can continue holding out hope!

The Game season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ Dec. 15.