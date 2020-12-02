'The French Dispatch' Trailer Brings Together Bill Murray, Timothee Chalamet and More in Ode to Journalism

There’s no shortage of star power in the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated new film, The French Dispatch. The director’s 10th feature-length film stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, French actress Lyna Khoudri, comedian Stephen Park, and various James Bond stars, including Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux and Mathieu Amalric.

The French Dispatch is described as “a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city,” with the eclectic cast playing various eccentric characters within the magazine and surrounding town. Other members of the sprawling cast include Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Lois Smith, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Rupert Friend, Fisher Stevens Henry Winkler, Anjelica Huston and Jason Schwartzman, who helped come up with the story alongside Anderson, Roman Coppola and Hugo Guinness.

The first trailer outlines several overlapping narratives as the magazine plans for its final issue, including “The Concerte Masterpiece,” which sees del Toro playing a tortured painter who won’t sell his most prized piece to Brody; “Revisions to a Manifesto,” with Chalamet as a member of a younger generation leading a revolution within the city; “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner,” detailing the daily life of a revered chef (Park) known for his “police cooking” cuisines. Of course, this being an Anderson film, there’s no doubt each tale will influence the other as the ultimate story unfolds.

Searchlight Pictures

Searchlight Pictures

The French Dispatch hits theaters on July 24, 2020.