'The Flash' Trailer: Michael Keaton Suits Back Up as Batman to Help Ezra Miller Save the Multiverse

The Flash movie is (finally) almost here!

Following several years of COVID delays and controversy over embattled star Ezra Miller, Warner Bros. shared a new trailer for the long-anticipated DC Comics epic at CinemaCon on Tuesday, giving fans another look at Miller's Barry Allen and his adventures in the multiverse.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash will see Barry Allen racing through the Speed Force -- in an attempt to save his father for being framed for the murder of his mother -- rubbing elbows with not only Ben Affleck's Batman but Michael Keaton's, too. (Keaton played the part in 1989's Tim Burton-directed Batman and its sequel, 1992's Batman Returns.)

"I spent a lifetime trying to right the wrongs of the past, as if fighting crime would bring my parents back," Keaton's Bruce Wayne tells Barry in the new trailer. "You actually did it."

The new clip also features the newest member of the DCEU family, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, who agrees to help Barry fight General Zod (Michael Shannon).

In August 2021, Keaton told ET about the "challenges" of doing action movies at his age as he reprised his iconic role as the Caped Crusader.

"It just is harder. And it's not like that's necessarily my signature. That's not my thing -- he's the action guy! -- you know? I do it here and there," Keaton shared. "I am fortunate in that I take pretty good care of myself -- I stay basically in decent shape -- but then you get older, and you have to bump it up and bump it up. It just gets hard and there is no way around it. But it's kind of the challenge, isn't it? It's kind of the fun challenge."

Muschietti and screenwriter Christina Hodson previously teased what fans could expect from the upcoming film.

"It's a time travel story," Muschietti said at the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes panel in 2020, with Hodson adding, "Batman lost his parents, Superman lost his planet, Harley Quinn lost her egg sandwich, but Barry, he's the only one who can go and change his personal story."

"[It's] the combination of giant spectacle action and fun with this incredibly personal intimate story of a boy who's just trying to save his mum," Hodson added, teasing: "I'm also excited to see Andy's version of Speed Force. They are literally unlike anything you've ever seen before."

The Flash is set to speed into theaters on June 16.