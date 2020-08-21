'The Flash' Season 6 Deleted Scene: Iris Breaks Down While Trying to Write Barry's Obituary (Exclusive)

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) were put through the wringer on The Flash in season 6, especially when it was forecast that the speedster would have to make the ultimate sacrifice in order to save humanity. Thankfully, that didn't end up happening. (It was Earth-90's The Flash, played by John Wesley Shipp, who died in Barry's place during "Crisis on Infinite Earths.")

Still, the lead-up to that dramatic moment was fraught with tension and devastation for Barry's nearest and dearest.

ET exclusively debuts an emotional never-before-seen moment from the episode, "The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 1," in which Iris turns to the only other person -- aside from Barry -- she trusts with affairs of the heart: her father, Joe (Jesse L. Martin). Staring at the ominous front page predicting The Flash's disappearance, the inevitable weighs on Iris.

"This article is supposed to be about what happens the day after tomorrow, but all I can think about is what's going to happen the morning after," Iris laments in the clip. "When Barry's not in the kitchen dancing while he's making breakfast or when I go back to work and there's no surprise love letters slipped under my desk while I type."

"And then I think, I've said goodbye to him before," she remembers, tears welling up in her eyes. "But there's no getting him back from this."

Iris begins to break down when the reality of losing Barry, possibly for real this time, hits her to her core.

"This isn't just a story, Dad. I'm writing Barry's obituary," Iris surrenders, her voice breaking as the tears flow freely. "I'm practicing how to say goodbye to him, and I don't know... it just makes me doubt everything." She turns to her dad for a sign of strength. "I mean, what am I supposed to do?"

"You're married to The Flash, so of course it's going to be hard to write a story about him dying," Joe says, trying to calm his daughter's nerves before offering her some classic Joe wisdom: "But I need you to write this as if he always lives." Is it just us, or is it getting a little misty in here?

Season 6 ended abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic, cut short by three episodes. At the time of the finale, Patton's Iris was still stuck in the Mirrorverse, and she spoke to ET in May about how this will affect her character moving forward.

"I think we're all going a little bit crazy [in quarantine], so I can only imagine what it's like for Iris to be stuck in this mirror world with this sinister person, Eva McCulloch [Efrat Dor], and the damage that's going to have on her mentally. Not to mention the ramifications of reading everything in mirror language and the long-term effects of that," Patton said. "And also feeling like, maybe there's some resentment that the team didn't figure it out soon enough or come get her sooner. I mean, there's so many aspects that we can play with. And how this could potentially affect Iris in the future."

The deleted scene is featured on The Flash complete season 6 DVD and Blu-ray set, which also includes commentary of the noir episode "Kiss Kiss Breach Breach," additional deleted scenes, a blooper reel and featurettes. A limited-edition bonus disc featuring all five "Crisis" episodes is available with Blu-ray purchase. It hits shelves Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The Flash returns in January 2021 on The CW.

