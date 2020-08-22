'The Flash' Director Teases Ben Affleck's Return as Batman and Reveals Barry's New Supersuit

Not only is a solo The Flash movie finally picking up speed after years of production setbacks, but it's shaping up to be one of the most intriguing entries in the DC Universe: Ezra Miller will co-star with not one, but two different Batmen.

During Saturday's DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes panel, Miller joined director Andy Muschietti, screenwriter Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) and producer Barbara Muschietti for a blink-and-you-miss-it crash course of things to come.

"It's a time travel story," Muscietti says, with Hodson adding, "Batman lost his parents, Superman lost his planet, Harley Quinn lost her egg sandwich, but Barry, he's the only one who can go and change his personal story."

"[It's] the combination of giant spectacle action and fun with this incredibly personal intimate story of a boy who's just trying to save his mum," Hodson adds, teasing: "I'm also excited to see Andy's version of Speed Force. They are literally unlike anything you've ever seen before."

Based on DC's Flashpoint comic crossover, the movie will see Miller's speedster racing through the multiverse, rubbing elbows with not only Ben Affleck's Batfleck (of Batman v Superman and Justice League) but Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne, too. (Keaton played the part in 1989's Tim Burton-directed Batman and its sequel, 1992's Batman Returns.)

While Affleck did not appear on the panel, Muschietti tipped a hat to his inclusion when he revealed concept art of Barry's new supersuit. "It's more organic, you can see light embedded in it, it's been built by his friend Bruce Wayne this time."

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

Ahead of DC FanDome, Warner Bros. confirmed that Affleck would, in fact, don the cape and cowl one last time for a cameo role that Muschietti says is "a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie."

"The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before," he told Vanity Fair. " Keaton, meanwhile, will play a "substantial" part.

The Flash is set to finally hit theaters on June 3, 2022.