The D'Amelio Family Reveals If They'd Do 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

The D'Amelio family is gearing up for the debut of their new reality show -- but could fans see them on another series as well? While guest co-hosting Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Dixie and Charli D'Amelio opened up about whether they would appear on Dancing With the Stars.

"She needs to go on Dancing With the Stars!" Charli said of her and Dixie's mom, Heidi, who joined them for an interview alongside their father, Marc. "She was a dancer too."

"I will not [do DWTS]. But they should do it, mother and daughter," Marc suggested.

"I think we could go on together, that would be so cute," Charli agreed.

Fans of Charli know that she became a social media sensation after posting dancing videos on TikTok. She and her family had no idea the level of fame and notoriety it would lead to.

"I would make fun of her a lot for it, because that was embarrassing to have your little sister posting cringey videos on the internet," recalled Dixie, who is now pursuing a music career. "She hit a million followers, and I was like, 'Well, hold on. You just got a brand deal? What is going on?'"

"Then in quarantine, it was perfect timing for everything, because everyone was on their phones," she noted.

For Charli, it's been "life-changing in the best ways." "Getting to meet so many new people and kids that look up to me and love what I do is just really, really insane," she shared.

Dixie and Charli's fans will see more of them on their family's upcoming reality series, The D'Amelio Show, which debuts this weekend.

"I think I am proud of everything that we have done, but I think the most important thing is that we know what we are putting out there is our truth," Charli expressed.

The D'Amelio Show premieres on Hulu with all eight episodes on Sept. 3, and will be coming to Disney+ internationally. Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday to see more from the D'Amelio family. Check your local listings here.