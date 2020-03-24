'The Conners': Jackie Just Needs to Hear She's Pretty in Hilarious Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Leave it to Jackie to turn a family moment into her own therapy session!



ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of The Conners. In this clip from "Tats and Tias," Darlene (Sara Gilbert) comes home to check on her daughter, Harris (Emma Kenney), who has been holed up in her room for three days after getting fired and having to move back in with the Conners.



Before heading upstairs to check on Harris, Darlene pauses to chat with Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), sharing that she's afraid she's not being a good mother. Jackie relays a story about how bad her own mother was to make Darlene feel better -- and ends up being the one who needs to be comforted!



