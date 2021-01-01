The 'Cobra Kai' Cast on That Season 3 Cliffhanger and Unexpected Alliance (Exclusive)

Following two thrilling, nostalgia-filled seasons, Cobra Kai didn’t disappoint with its return on Netflix. The Karate Kid series, which picks up with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as adults teaching karate to a whole new generation of teenagers, as well as their own kids, was packed with plenty of fighting, long-awaited reunions, some unexpected twists and a major cliffhanger.



The cast -- Zabka, Macchio, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand, and Xolo Maridueña -- opened up to ET about how season 3 ends and what’s in store for the series, especially Daniel and Johnny. Warning: be prepared to be hit with tons of spoilers.



Following the return of Rob Garrison as Tommy and Martin Kove as the villainous John Kreese in the first two seasons, Cobra Kai brought back even more familiar faces. This season, audiences got to reunite with Elisabeth Shue as Ali Mills, from the first film, as well as Tamlyn Tomita as Kumiko and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi, from the sequel.



“There’s a scene I have with Tamlyn, who plays Kumiko, where I say, ‘God, it’s been 30 years. It feels like five minutes.’ And that is the truth,” Macchio says. “That was an honest piece of dialogue. There’s a spirit among us, and everyone has supported it.”



While the return of Kumiko and Chozen brought closure for Daniel, Ali’s visit to the Valley reopened some old wounds for both him and Johnny. “We have a reunion of three characters that have become iconic over the last thirty-something years,” Zabka says, joking that “it’s the Bermuda Triangle that will never cease.”



Although Ali’s return is brief, coming at the end of season 3, it doesn’t feel like it’s the last audiences will see of her. But Zabka refuses to spill. “You'll have to see; you'll have to tune in to Netflix when that time comes,” he teases. “That's down the road.” (Read more about those reunions here.)



But given that Johnny has also finally realized how he feels about Miguel Diaz’s (Xolo Maridueña) mother, Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio), it would create another love triangle for him to deal with, especially as he tries to rebuild his relationship with his former mentee.



“Miguel's mom is going to be another big hurdle between the two of them, being that she loves Johnny and she really has a lot of care for him,” Maridueña says. “But as a fan of the show and as someone who loves Johnny, I want nothing more than for him and Miguel to be together again.”



Meanwhile, after temporarily reconciling at the beginning of season 3, Daniel and Johnny found themselves at odds again over how to handle the feuding dojos and Kreese’s manipulation of the students -- not to mention reverting back to competitive teenagers over the return of Ali.