The Celebrity-Favorite Fashion Pieces We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale -- Veja, Superga, and More

Take style cues from your favorite celebrity and save serious cash with these incredible deals included in Amazon’s Big Style Summer Sale! From Kate Middleton’s go-to casual shoes to Meghan Markle’s trendy Veja sneakers, we’ve rounded up the best celebrity-fave pieces on sale now on Amazon.

These deals are all part of the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, going on now. This summer sale includes crazy discounts on all your favorite brands such as Levi’s, Tory Burch, Rebeca Minkoff, and so much more. With Amazon Prime Day postponed indefinitely, this is the best time for shoppers to score discounts of up to 80% on luxury fashion brands. Be sure to check out the deals on our favorite celebrity-loved items and so much more, now on Amazon.

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Elevate your everyday summer outfits with these navy and white Veja sneakers that we’ve spotted so many celebrities wearing lately. From Reese Witherspoon to Meghan Markle, every cool girl has a pair of these. On sale now for 25% off, now is the perfect time to make these a staple in your wardrobe.

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing these sleek New Balance sneakers on multiple occasions. Available in a variety of colors, these monochrome sneakers will pair perfectly with all of your athleisure outfits this summer.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

These classic Superga sneakers are the perfect everyday shoe, available in over 30 colors. Spotted on models like Karlie Kloss and celebrities like Kate Middleton, these simple canvas sneakers go with pretty much everything. Pair them with jean shorts and a blouse or a floral dress for a perfect summer outfit.

Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Snag Justin Bieber’s signature slip-on shoes, Crocs, on sale now. Unisex, waterproof, and available in over 30 colors, these shoes are a great option for summer.