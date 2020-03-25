'The Bold Type' Star Meghann Fahy Dishes on Sutton's Decision to Leave Scarlet (Exclusive)

We may be social distancing from our real-life BFFs, but at least we can connect with Jane, Sutton and Kat on this week's midseason finale of The Bold Type!

The hit Freeform dramedy will grace our screens this Thursday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, so to help us celebrate, ET hopped on the phone with star Meghann Fahy to get the inside scoop on Sutton's big day as a bride-to-be.

But before we fully dish those episode-centric details, Fahy shared an update on how the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, has affected The Bold Type's production of season 4.

"We got shut down two and a half, almost three, weeks early," the 29-year-old actress reveals. "We were in the middle of shooting 17 and 18, which were the last two episodes of the fourth season, so I don't know what's going to happen."

"I don't know if we're going to get to finish the episodes or if we're not going to get to finish the episodes, so it's a little bit TBD which is kind of spooky," she says.

The Bold Type, which films the majority of its episodes in Montreal, Canada, was originally slated to wrap season four production in late March.

"We didn't get to say goodbye to anybody or anything," Fahy adds. "It was so funny and strange the way that it all happened, but it was the right decision. I mean, obviously, there was really no other choice to be made, but I really hope that we'll be able to finish the episodes."

Since production has halted, Fahy has been following the social distancing mandates, and bingeing old favorites like The O.C. ("It's been very relaxing and calming for me.") as well as new shows like Netflix's Tiger King ("It's f**king crazy!")

Additionally, Fahy says she's "absolutely" staying in touch with her two BFF co-stars, Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee.

"I missed them yesterday because we were playing FaceTime phone tag, but I've FaceTimed with both of them almost every other day," she dishes with a laugh.

Freeform

As for this week's episode of The Bold Type? We suggest you have a box of tissues nearby because as you can see from ET's exclusive sneak peek clip above, things get all kinds of emotional when Sutton officially gives Oliver her two-week notice at Scarlet Magazine.

"That scene was actually a little bit more emotional than I was expecting it to be," Fahy admits. "It's such a bittersweet moment for Sutton because I know she's excited about the prospect of going to San Francisco with Richard and starting this new life and she feels really stuck at Scarlet."

Fahy continues, "She's been [at Scarlet Magazine] for five years and nothing has really changed for her there and she's missing the s**t out of Richard and so I think she's kind of like, 'Why wouldn't I go to San Francisco and try it there?' Maybe new energy is the key."

Freeform

"Being face-to-face with Oliver and having to say that she's leaving, I think -- as it was for me -- that Sutton was maybe a little bit more emotional than she thought she was going to be," she says. "I think she's trying to be super brave and positive about it, but I think there's definitely a level of real sadness for her at the end of it."

As for Sutton and Richard's spontaneous wedding? Fahy gushed that she's keeping her fingers crossed that we'll see this on-screen couple finally take the next step in their relationship.

"I couldn't be more thrilled! I've always been rooting for Sutton and Richard and I think they're just such a beloved couple from the pilot," she shares.

Whether or not Sutton actually makes it down the aisle is another story… but don't you worry! Check back to ETonline right after you watch Thursday's episode for more exclusive details straight from Fahy about the midseason finale's biggest bombshells.

The midseason finale of The Bold Type airs Thursday, March 26 at 9 p.m ET/PT on Freeform.